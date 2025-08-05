[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] DABYEOL, a startup that operates Wherehaus, a storage warehouse for personalized social media hot spots

Park JooHyung, CEO of DABYEOL



DABYEOL is a startup that operates Wherehaus, a storage warehouse for personalized social media hot spots. The company was founded in April 2025 by CEO Park JooHyung (26)."Individuals frequently save content they encounter on social media platforms such as Instagram, blogs, and YouTube. However, they often fail to engage with this content further. To address this challenge, I developed Wherehaus, a storage warehouse designed to house personalized social media hot spots."Wherehaus allows users to save places posted on social media with a single share and display them on their maps. Users can easily curate places they want to visit on a map without losing track of places they saw on social media and thought, 'I want to go there.'"It is not necessary to categorize and save places on the map by various classifications, such as restaurants, cafes, shopping places, and cultural facilities. If a user chooses to provide a rating, the map will display it, allowing for the creation of a personalized rating map. We are developing a feature that will allow users to create group maps where they can collect places with their friends and loved ones."Park highlighted the efficiency and simplicity of saving social media locations as a key competitive advantage for Wherehaus. Previously, users had to save locations on social media and then forget about them or spend a lot of time saving them on maps. With Wherehaus, users can simply share social media content through the app, and it will be saved on the map immediately."By integrating social media content with geolocation data, users can navigate more intuitively. They can see all the places introduced on social media at a glance and collect the social media content that introduced those places."The company is implementing performance marketing strategies for Wherehaus on Instagram and intends to collaborate with influencers for future advertising initiatives. They are contemplating viral components, such as the previously introduced group map.What made CEO Park decide to start a new company? "Since childhood, I have had a passion for creating things. I selected computer engineering and product design as my academic disciplines, but I came to the realization that merely creating things was insufficient to provide value to people. Last year, I expanded my knowledge of business startups through Software Maestro, and I decided to start my own business by combining the ideas and concerns of my team members to develop our current product. I met CTO Jeong NamJun, who oversees technology and development at DABYEOL, through the 15th Software Maestro program, and we formed a team in April of last year with a shared passion for entrepreneurship."Park expressed his sentiments on the matter, stating, "I derive immense satisfaction from receiving direct messages from numerous individuals attesting to the successful utilization of our service. Furthermore, they have proposed a range of features, and I feel a sense of responsibility because I recognize that there are still many issues to be resolved."Regarding future plans, Park said, "In the short term, we will verify our revenue model to create a sustainable service while securing more than 50,000 users in Korea. In the mid- to long-term, we aim to grow as a social map platform developer that leads the travel and lifestyle trends of people in their 20s and 30s and expand our services globally to Japan and Southeast Asia."Founded: April 2025Main business: Wherehaus, a personalized social media hot spot storage warehouseAchievements: Moved into Hansung University Campus Town in March 2025; Selected as a preliminary business startup team for the Software Maestro Sustainable Growth Support Project in April 2025reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com