[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'DOT WAVE', a furniture design and manufacturing startup that develops modular furniture systems

DOT WAVE develops modular furniture systems. The company was founded in April 2025 by CEO Kim Jin Gyoo (31).Kim said, "DOT WAVE develops modular furniture systems in which 'dots,' or joints, are connected in various ways to create form and usability. The company name was chosen to evoke the 'wave' of space created by the connection of these dots."DOT WAVE's primary offering is the DOT WAVE modular system. This system draws inspiration from the steel frame structures that have been utilized in architectural design since the 18th century. At that time, architectural components began to be modularized and standardized in factories, and attention was drawn to a method of integrating space composition and finishing beyond load bearing. Under the concept of 'free imagination created by 300 years of structural mechanics,' DOT WAVE applied the architectural principle of structure creating form and form creating usability to furniture to design the DOT WAVE module system.The core components are the 'dot joint' and the 'T-bar.' The dot joint is the center point where various modules, such as T-bars, are combined vertically, horizontally, and at 45-degree angles. The T-bar is a linear member that connects the dot joints."While existing furniture structures mainly use circular or square pipes, the DOT WAVE system uses cross-shaped and T-shaped cross sections, similar to steel beams. Finishing materials, such as top and side plates, are combined in the gaps of this beam shape to create a perfect modular system that ensures structural, aesthetic, and productive excellence."According to Kim, "There are many modular furniture systems with a long history in the existing market, but DOT WAVE has three core competitive advantages."First, it is easy to disassemble and assemble, and it has excellent structural stability. "The unique combination of a dot joint and a T-bar has innovatively simplified the complex assembly process of existing modular furniture. Additionally, not only are vertical and horizontal connections possible, but diagonal connections are as well, enabling the formation of a truss structure and securing excellent structural stability, which was difficult to achieve with existing modular furniture."Second, it offers maximum variability through continuous management services. "We believe the intrinsic value of modular furniture lies in its variability. However, many existing companies have insufficient after-sales support services for changes and usage. DOT WAVE goes beyond product sales to provide continuous management services throughout the entire application period via its unique 'Wave Market' platform, thereby maximizing variability's value."Third, it offers high-quality finishes at reasonable prices. "Our T-bars and dot joints are produced using aluminum extrusion, which improves the quality of the finishes and lowers production costs. Additionally, the design details ensure that the structure and finish lines of the tabletop are aligned for an attractive appearance. Despite these high-end finishes, we have set reasonable prices to target the premium mid-range market, making us highly competitive in terms of price."DOT WAVE is currently in the prototype production and mass production negotiation stage. Rather than directly developing markets, we are focusing on establishing a clear market positioning strategy."The existing modular furniture market is polarized between high-end luxury lines and low-quality, low-priced imitations. DOT WAVE aims to offer a reasonable alternative by targeting the ‘premium mid-range’ market. Our products are less than half the price of competing products while maintaining high-end finish quality and detail. Our goal is to create a new standard that satisfies both value and cost-effectiveness."Regarding future plans, Kim said, "Our short-term goal is to successfully launch DOT WAVE products on the market this year and allow consumers to experience 'creating your own architecture' firsthand. Through DOT WAVE, we want to inspire more people to become architects of their spaces and experience the joy of designing a structure within their space that goes beyond simple furniture arrangement. This is the ultimate goal of our brand."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com