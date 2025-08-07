[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'DataPlay Labs', a startup that analyzes sports data and provides optimized decision-making solutions

Kim Philsoo and Lee Sanghyun, CEOs of DataPlay Labs



Providing AI and big data solutions for industrial use by customers in the sports field

Requests for data modeling and analysis are coming in from various fields beyond the sports industry

DataPlay Labs provides practical insights and solutions to customers through the systematic analysis of athlete, professional sports team, and coach data, as well as various AI prediction solutions. The company was founded in February 2023 by co-founders Kim Philsoo (39) and Lee Sanghyun (41).DataPlay Labs is well-positioned to become a leading sports data analysis company in Asia. Notably, DataPlay Labs is the first company in Korea to provide a national public institution with AI-based prediction solutions utilizing sports data. To enter the global market, the company changed its name from the Korea Sports Management Strategy Research Institute to DataPlay Labs.The company currently divides its business model into two main categories: optimized decision-making support solutions using sports data and AI-based sports competition prediction services.Kim stated, "We were the first in Korea to provide a public institution, the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation, with big data analysis and AI-based sports competition and race prediction solutions. However, demand for AI modeling and data analysis is gradually increasing in various industries. DataPlay Labs is transforming itself into a universal yet innovative data solutions company."Lee added, "DataPlay Labs' strength lies in its use of analysis techniques based on reliable scientific evidence, as well as its industry-first methodology, which has been proven reliable and valid through rigorous expert verification.""As business administrators with exceptional research capabilities, Kim and I successfully apply traditional management theories and methodologies, such as management strategy, human resource evaluation, leadership, and organizational efficiency, to sports data analysis. We believe that AI is merely a tool and that the key lies in generating and efficiently utilizing appropriate data. Through our continued efforts, we are steadily improving our performance in predicting game results." (Lee Sanghyun, CEO)The 'AI Pick' solution, developed by DataPlay Labs and provided to the Korea Sports Promotion Foundation for the first time in Korea, has significantly increased the accuracy rate of winning streaks in cycling from the late 70% range to the 80% range. Additionally, 'PLai Pick,' an AI-based solution for predicting results in professional sports games, has recorded a success rate of over 70% in NBA games and is producing excellent results in other sports as well."Instead of merely providing the probability of winning or losing, we are investing in R&D to provide premium services to our customers. We are researching the potential revenue from sports betting. You will soon see new services on our website" (Kim Philsoo, CEO)This year, DataPlay Labs registered patents related to predicting bicycle, motorboat, and horse racing results and has filed applications for additional patents related to predicting game results and betting. Additionally, as part of its efforts to expand its AI-based solutions, the company plans to release an AI-based system for predicting professional athletes' annual salaries. Based on these patents and R&D capabilities, the company is meeting with teams from various professional sports leagues."The technology we have developed is a super gap technology, and we publish an average of 20 papers in academic journals in Korea and abroad every year. Thanks to this, professional sports teams and association officials are actively utilizing our analysis solutions as key decision-making data for player evaluation, compensation systems, and future performance predictions. Injury prediction and abnormal game detection are also becoming important analysis items." (Lee Sanghyun, CEO)Regarding future plans, Lee said, "We want to establish ourselves as a solid pioneer in the field of sports data analysis and prediction, which is still unexplored in Korea. We hope to grow beyond being the first in Korea and become the best data analysis company. We aim to compete with leading companies in North America and Europe. We hope that many people will recognize and support our company as the first and best in this field."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com