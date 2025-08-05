[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Honestspa,' a startup that provides a smart system for managing water quality by integrating AI and IoT technologies

Cheesang Lee, CEO of Honestspa



Honestspa is a startup that provides customized underwater health management solutions through a smart system for managing water quality that converges AI and IoT technologies. The company was founded in April 2024 by CEO Cheesang Lee (29).Its main products are whirlpool baths and swimming pools equipped with AI- and IoT-based systems for managing water quality. Honestspa analyzes and manages water quality in real time to provide users with safe and effective underwater physical therapy and wellness programs in an optimal water quality environment."Honestspa’s greatest competitive advantage is its IoT technology and AI-based real-time water quality management system. This system automatically measures and manages water pollution, temperature, pressure, and other factors to maintain a clean and safe environment at all times and proposes customized underwater treatment programs optimized based on individual health data."Honestspa is entering the B2B market through strategic cooperation with Korean medical clinics and hospitals and rehabilitation centers and expanding its B2C customer base through its online platform. The company is also actively promoting the efficacy and technology of its smart water management system through participation in healthcare-related exhibitions and fairs.What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? "While studying in the U.S., I found this market very attractive. However, it is very conservative, and technology development is different from that of other types of businesses. Most of all, I was deeply hurt when I learned that, although the Republic of Korea has the world's best system for improving water quality, its whirlpool bath and swimming pool market is more than 50 years behind China's. I believe these factors are responsible for the decline in the Korean accommodation market. I decided to start a business because I believed that expanding to include swimming pools, whirlpool baths, and smart water quality management systems would revitalize the Korean market, which had fallen behind in the global market."After starting his business, Lee said, "The most rewarding part is introducing innovative technologies developed through our R&D and receiving recognition and positive responses from the market." He added, "I feel proud when I introduce people to new things and let them experience them."Regarding future plans, Lee said, "I want to set a new standard in the market. Furthermore, I aim to become a global standard and expand our system for managing smart water quality.""Just as smartphones have made life more convenient for many people, I want to increase the penetration rate of Honestspa products so that people no longer have to worry about water quality. Moreover, I want to popularize underwater physical therapy."Founded: April 2024Main business: AI-based smart water quality management solutionsAchievements: Graduated from the 14th K-Unicorn Academy (Ansan) in 2024; Selected as a Korea Credit Guarantee Fund step-up; Certified as an innovation & growth-type venture business; Registered 10 Korean technology patents; Holds one U.S. patent이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com