[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘OPENBAL,’ which operates a curated interior expert matching service tailored to each business sector

OPENBAL is a startup that offers curated interior expert matching services tailored to specific business sectors. It was founded in June 2022 by Soobong Jang (38).CEO Jang stated, "Through our curated interior expert service, OPENBAL carefully connects entrepreneurs with professionals specialized in their business sector," adding, "We also provide a reliable service backed by responsibility-guaranteed contracts that ensure peace of mind.""OPENBAL has three key differentiators that set it apart from other competitors. The first differentiator is its diversified matching system, which allows clients to either select or be assigned experts based on their industry. The second is that post-construction defect repairs—one of the biggest concerns—are securely managed through responsibility-guaranteed contracts. The third is that it provides startup interior project photos that showcase the construction work and expertise of each professional."According to data from the Korea Consumer Agency, about half of all commercial interior damage cases stem from inadequate post-construction defect repairs, causing significant anxiety for entrepreneurs. In contrast, interior professionals pointed out unpaid balances after project completion as their greatest challenge. OPENBAL's responsibility-guaranteed contracts are designed to address and resolve these challenges faced by both parties."This contract alleviates entrepreneurs' concerns about post-construction defect repairs by providing a certificate of guarantee issued by a trusted institution. At the same time, it reduces professionals' concerns about unpaid balances, thereby strengthening mutual trust between both parties. OPENBAL provides defect repair guarantees for entrepreneurs and payment guarantees for professionals, creating a trustworthy environment where both parties can engage with confidence. This is considered OPENBAL's greatest competitive advantage."OPENBAL currently targets restaurant and personal service business owners in the Seoul metropolitan area as its main customer base. It is expanding its business by entering the total interior market tailored to these clients."To support entrepreneurs with online promotion, we offer store photograph service for free and conduct promotional interviews to raise visibility for their businesses actively. We guide clients in actively utilizing government support programs, such as the 'Hope Return Package,' to reduce their interior costs, which also helps facilitate smoother connections with interior experts. Through these strategies, OPENBAL provides practical support to its clients and continues to strengthen its competitiveness in the market."This year, OPENBAL is prioritizing the advancement of its business model and the development of a stable system to build a more structured and scalable platform. Through this, the company plans to actively pursue investment opportunities starting in 2026 to support regional expansion.How did CEO Jang come to launch OPENBAL? "After majoring in interior design, I spent 10 years gaining diverse experience in the interior design industry. What I came to realize over the years was that information asymmetry posed a major obstacle for both clients and professionals. Clients often didn't know which interior firms were trustworthy or what a fair price would be, while professionals lacked opportunities to showcase their skills sufficiently. In particular, I felt deeply concerned seeing aspiring entrepreneurs—who were preparing for a fresh start—struggling or feeling anxious due to interior-related issues. I was determined to change the fact that interior design, which should mark the beginning of a successful startup journey, had instead become a significant burden for many. With this awareness of the problem, I founded OPENBAL to provide a safer and more reliable interior service."Since founding the company, CEO Jang shared, "I feel most rewarded when I hear feedback from customers or visit newly opened stores and greet the owners," adding, "It's also fulfilling when producing and sharing impressive portfolios of experts' work."Regarding future plans, CEO Jang stated, "OPENBAL aims to go beyond being just an interior platform—we intend to become a one-stop startup solution that addresses everything entrepreneurs need in one place." He added, "From interior design to furniture and essential business equipment, we plan to provide seamless support to simplify and streamline the often complex startup preparation process."