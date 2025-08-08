[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Coffeeting,’ a startup providing online dating services with the intention of marriage

Hyunwoo Shin, CEO of Coffeeting



Offers the equivalent of a traditional marriage agency through a mobile app at only 1/100th of the typical cost

Verifies users’ workplace, education, and more through Coffeeting’s unique screening process

Coffeeting is a startup providing online dating services with the intention of marriage. It was founded in September 2023 by Hyunwoo Shin (34).After graduating from university, CEO Shin gained three years of experience at Uber and WeWork before launching his own startup. For the past four years, he has dedicated himself exclusively to solving problems in the dating space—making him a focused, single-domain entrepreneur often referred to as a “hedgehog.” His first product was a video-based dating service, the second was a hobby-based dating platform, and he is now continuing his journey with Coffeeting.Coffeeting offers a matchmaking app with the intention of marriage that delivers the same value as traditional marriage agencies at 1/100th of the price. Unlike traditional dating apps, Coffeeting assigns a dedicated matching manager who personally recommends potential partners and even coordinates the time and place of the meeting, setting it apart from other services. The meeting is designed to last just 50 minutes over a single cup of coffee, helping to reduce the time and financial burden typically associated with dating.“What makes Coffeeting competitive is its ability to provide reliable, verified matches on par with marriage agencies, while keeping the price at only 1/100th of the traditional cost. Another advantage is that only users who complete Coffeeting’s unique screening process, which verifies their workplace, education, and sincerity, are allowed to use the service. As a result, the platform has a high proportion of female users.”Currently, 70% of Coffeeting’s users join the platform through friend referrals. The platform runs a referral promotion that rewards both the inviter and the invitee.“Last winter, we hosted events through internal bulletin boards at companies like Naver, Kakao, and Samsung Electronics, attracting around 3,000 users without spending on advertising. We are currently preparing a collaboration with an influencer who focuses on self-development and healthy relationships. We have also secured seed funding from Primer. We are aiming to raise Pre-Series A funding next year.”How did CEO Shin come to found the company? “Since my university days, I’ve wanted to be someone who makes a positive impact on the world. Working at Uber and WeWork was part of my desire to gain firsthand experience in the startup world. Seeing my older sister, who had never been in a relationship before, fall in love and become noticeably happier made me realize the power of love. That experience motivated me to start a dating service to help others on the same journey.”After launching the company, CEO Shin said, “I feel most fulfilled when I see couples who met through Coffeeting experience positive changes in their lives,” adding, “My goal is to help people establish stable, meaningful relationships through mature and healthy dating.”CEO Shin stated, “This year, our goal is to achieve KRW 1 billion in domestic annual revenue. Moving forward, we plan to expand into global markets, such as Japan and the U.S., and grow Coffeeting into a service used by over a billion people worldwide.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com