[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘CareMinder,’ a company that develops AI-powered solutions to automate nursing workflows using patient voice recognition

CareMinder is a startup that develops AI solutions to automate nursing tasks using patient voice input. It was founded in August 2024 by Joongu Kang (25).“In the past, patients had to raise their hands to get the attention of any available nurse or press a call bell and then explain their request afterward. However, this process often resulted in unnecessary movement and increased workload, as nurses had to locate the assigned nurse or return to the patient to confirm the request and then move again to fulfill it.”The CareMinder solution collects patient requests through a voice-activated tablet installed at the bedside and uses AI to direct each request to the appropriate department or staff role. This allows nurses to immediately understand the nature of each request, as the system automatically assigns it to the appropriate personnel, eliminating the need for time-consuming handoffs or additional coordination.“Our biggest strength is that the service is specifically designed for easy use by elderly inpatients. While tablet-based smart hospital services have existed before, they typically required patients to navigate menus like a kiosk to submit each request manually, making them especially difficult for elderly patients to use. CareMinder was designed with a familiar and intuitive UX and supports voice interaction, allowing even elderly patients to use it with ease.”CareMinder is actively promoting its service through various offline booths. CareMinder has showcased its solutions through booths at various events, including the Research-Oriented Hospital Symposium, Industry-Academia-Research EXPO, World IT Show, the Spring Conference of the Korean Society of Medical Informatics, and the Summer Conference of the Korean Society of Adult Nursing. In March 2024, it also participated in MWC Barcelona to build international networks and explore the opportunities of global expansion. In February of this year, CareMinder secured investment from Primer and is currently aiming to raise Pre-Series A funding.So, what led CEO Kang to start the company? “While working on a project with Samsung Medical Center in 2023, I came to understand the challenges nurses face in their daily routines. I decided to start the company because I believed these challenges could be solved on a broader scale, beyond just a single project, and applied across a larger number of hospitals.”After founding the company, CEO Kang said, “I feel truly rewarded when hospitals or nurses tell me that this is exactly the kind of service they need,” adding, “I hope the service continues to grow and expand so that it can help improve the working environment for nurses.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kang stated, “We aim to rapidly expand into domestic hospitals,” adding, “Since there are wards with high demand for our service, we plan to start implementation there and eventually enter global markets that share similar hospital environments and show strong potential for smart hospital adoption. I want hospitals to be places where not only patients, but also nurses, can feel at ease and smile.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com