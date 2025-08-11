[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] ‘Crewvation,’ a startup that developed ‘Life Mentor,’ a platform designed to enhance the efficiency of job preparation

Chang Ik Jo, CEO of Crewvation



Developed a platform that supports job seekers through an AI-powered experience reflection framework combined with job preparation tools

After partnering with institutions, the rate of student participation in experience reflection increased by 8.5 times

Crewvation is a startup that operates ‘Life Mentor,’ a personalized job preparation service. One of the biggest challenges in job preparation is going completely blank when trying to come up with stories for a cover letter or reasons to support answers in an interview. To solve this problem, Chang Ik Jo (27) founded the company in April 2024.There is a crucial step that must be completed before preparing a cover letter or interview. That is, reflecting on one’s past experiences. However, many job seekers skip the step of experience reflection. Only by reflecting on past experiences can job seekers consistently find suitable content for their cover letters and effectively prepare answers to interview questions. An added benefit of this reflection process is that it helps individuals discover personal insights.Life Mentor is a service that supports experience reflection through AI and guided prompts, while also offering tools to assist with cover letter writing and interview preparation.“When preparing for jobs, many people struggle because they feel they don’t have any impressive experiences to highlight. The truth is, it's not that they lack experience, but rather that they’ve never taken the time to organize and reflect on what they’ve already done. Because people naturally forget, it becomes difficult to recall and utilize past experiences when needed—unless they’ve been intentionally organized in advance. This platform helps ensure that valuable experiences aren’t forgotten, but instead are gradually organized and effectively used throughout the job preparation process—starting from the very basics.”Many job-related platforms do not offer a dedicated feature for experience reflection. And if such a feature exists, it is usually embedded within a cover letter draft generator. In contrast, Life Mentor provides a dedicated tab and features specifically for experience reflection. It encourages students to reflect on their experiences, a step they frequently miss.Life Mentor has been promoted primarily through word of mouth from satisfied students and job seekers. University career centers have shown strong interest in the service, and it is currently being provided through a partnership with Ajou University's Career Plus Center.CEO Jo stated, “After partnering with institutions, the rate of student participation in experience reflection increased by 8.5 times,” adding, “The number of detailed experiences per person also recorded more than tripled.”“The structured experience data is linked to various AI features that assist with writing cover letters and preparing for interviews. As a result, we were able to deliver more personalized career support, and data shows that Life Mentor users complete their cover letters 81% faster on average, demonstrating a significant boost in job preparation efficiency.”What led CEO Jo to start his business? “In the age of generative AI, I came to believe that creating a personal archive of experiences that can be accessed whenever necessary is absolutely essential. The more you know yourself, the more effectively you can leverage AI as a tool, rather than becoming dependent on it. However, I realized that platforms designed to serve as experience repositories were extremely limited, particularly in the context of career preparation. Even before the era of generative AI, experience reflection was an essential part of job preparation. In an age shaped by generative AI, Life Mentor was created as an experience repository designed to significantly enhance the efficiency of job seekers in their career preparation. Fortunately, the product's usefulness was immediately recognized after launch, enabling us to establish partnerships with universities and consulting firms. Thanks to various government support programs, we were able to secure funding for both fixed and variable costs, including personnel expenses.”After founding the company, CEO Jo said, “I feel truly rewarded when I hear that someone prepared for a job using Life Mentor and successfully got hired,” adding, “Sometimes, even former students send me gifts along with their good news. It’s deeply gratifying to know that I can be of help to those around me.”In addition to CEO Jo, Crewvation’s core team includes a full-stack developer leading the engineering team and a UX planner heading the planning and design team. A seasoned career consultant with 16 years of experience and over 500 successful placements at major companies also serves as an advisor.Looking ahead, CEO Jo stated, “Our goal is not merely to support cover letters and interviews, but to assist students, young adults, and career changers across their full career paths, and to make a meaningful impact along the way.” He continued, “As the name suggests, I want Life Mentor to truly serve as a life mentor for the people who use it.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com