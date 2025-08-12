[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'diggu', a startup that designs and sketches various imaginations

lee chae ri, CEO of diggu



Currently operating 'Seongbuk Postcard' as its main brand, offering vibe experiences in everyday life

With over 600 types of postcards and 50 artists, diggu allows people to record their thoughts through postcards

diggu is a startup that designs and sketches various imaginations through diverse collaborations with artists. Founded in July 2023, the company appointed lee chae ri as CEO in February 2025.diggu is a group created through the startup of the urban culture planning company Spielen. Under the philosophy of 'designing cities,' it designs various cultural experiences, such as space branding, festival design, and content planning, adding vibes and stories to every corner of the city.Currently, it operates 'Seongbuk Postcard' as its main brand. This place is becoming a brand space that goes beyond a simple retail space and offers vibe experiences in everyday life where feelings and art can quietly permeate. Lee said, "We want to design a brand experience that fosters kind connections in everyday life by exploring how feelings can endure and be conveyed."'Seongbuk Postcard' is an emotion-based art experience space that curates feelings and memories through postcards. With over 600 types of postcards and 50 artists, the shop offers an experience of recording your thoughts and connecting feelings through postcards."You choose a postcard, write your thoughts in your own handwriting while thinking of someone, put it in an envelope, and seal it with wax. This slow process is a delicate ritual that deals with feelings and acts as an emotional ritual. At that moment, feelings take on a physical form and leave a lasting impression. The postcards at Seongbuk Postcard are more than just pieces of paper. They are small mediums that convey feelings and are carefully curated to reflect the artists' vibe and heart. This texture of feeling extends throughout the space. The signature scent that fills one corner of the shop is the final sensory layer that allows the afterglow to linger quietly."Lee said, "In an era where digital messages are exchanged rapidly, writing a postcard is a special, new way of conveying feelings. Postcards are a sensory experience that brings together memories of anticipation and excitement, the feel of the paper under your fingertips, its texture, the smudging of the ink, and even its lingering scent.""Seongbuk Postcard aims to establish the transmission of these feelings as a brand experience rather than a one-time event. We designed postcard content, exhibition displays, scents, and experiential elements that reflect the artist's work in an organic way so that customers can experience the very act of ‘conveying and remembering feelings’ within the shop. Seongbuk Postcard's unique competitive advantage lies in its ability to convey feelings through a single postcard by organically connecting various elements and implementing the entire process as a single brand structure."Seongbuk Postcard designs its market and marketing strategy with a focus on conveying the experience of feelings coming and going. Through its collaboration with LG U+'s 'Daily Teum,' Seongbuk Postcard has operated pop-up stores and exhibition-type content as well as local collaboration models. Additionally, Seongbuk Postcard is preparing a pop-up store at I'Park Mall in Yongsan Station for the Christmas season at the end of 2025. At the newly launched Dopamine Station in I'Park Mall, Seongbuk Postcard will create a space where visitors can experience the brand's unique philosophy.The company also continues to maintain emotional touchpoints with customers by introducing artists' works, curating postcard content, and telling vibe-based stories. The company plans to expand feeling-based content through postcards and develop more touchpoints online and offline where customers can intuitively experience the brand's philosophy.Seongbuk Postcard is led by diggu CEO lee chae ri and Manager lee hyo rim, who plan and operate the brand together. "Our small but tight-knit team organically carries out overall brand operations, such as product curation, content planning, and customer service. Additionally, we organize postcard content centered on collaboration with over 50 artists and hold quarterly curation and exhibition-type displays, allowing their perspectives and stories to converge into a unifying brand language. We maintain a flexible collaboration structure with freelancers and partners who specialize in fields such as public relations and product photography. We continue to operate in a way that allows us to scale and adapt as the situation demands while maintaining maximum brand integrity."Regarding future plans, Manager lee hyo rim said, "We want to expand the emotional experience we've created around postcards to a broader range of touchpoints. We are looking for small, personal ways to connect with feeling-based content so that the brand's vibe lingers in everyday life longer."이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com