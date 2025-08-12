[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'mendii', a startup that provides specialized repair and mending services tailored to the unique features of each brand

Chung Injun, CEO of mendii



AI-based automatic inspection system development is complete, expanding into online and offline integrated services

"Our customized repair capabilities have improved by addressing various product issues and brand-specific characteristics. The overall quality of repairs has improved, and customer complaints have decreased significantly."mendii is a startup that provides specialized repair and mending services for clothing, shoes, and bags. The company was founded in June 2022 by CEO Chung Injun (44).Chung said, "mendii's mission is to make things neater, stronger, and longer lasting," adding, "We provide mending services for everyday items and sports products that everyone uses on a daily basis.The company provides repair and mending services for everyday products, such as sneakers and backpacks, that are difficult to repair."In the case of backpacks, special materials and machines must be used due to the nature of the materials and durability. We provide mending services mainly for special products that are difficult to repair, such as board shoes, safety shoes, special bags, and swimsuits, which are everyday products like backpacks."Chung said, "mendii provides EtoE services ranging from order consultation to after-sales service, including counseling, ordering, collection, checking, work, inspection, delivery, and after-sales service, thereby increasing customer satisfaction. Artisans with over 40 years of experience in their respective fields provide the highest quality repairs and mending.""We cover repair and mending services for overseas specialty products, ranging from professional athletic shoes such as safety shoes, fencing shoes, and weightlifting shoes to specialty bags such as defibrillator bags and landslide rescue backpacks."mendii runs regular advertisements on Instagram and is preparing keyword search advertisements on NAVER and blog-based promotions. In particular, it has established and is implementing a community-based marketing strategy centered on the Seongbuk-gu area.Chung said, "The key to mending is the quality and exposure of cases," adding, "We are continuously organizing and exposing various mending cases through social media such as blogs." Currently, more than 2,000 mending cases are posted on blogs, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms. mendii offers after-sales services for overseas brands and is currently partnering with several of these brands to deliver repair and mending services."We have completed the development of an AI-based automatic inspection system and are planning to attract investment in the online and offline service expansion stage. Through this, we plan to promote the advancement of our system and market expansion in earnest."What made CEO Chung decide to start a new company? "While studying in Japan, I realized that Japan not only has excellent products but also a well-developed maintenance system, and I thought that Korea also needed a professional repair and mending service, or in other words, a company specializing in maintenance services. So, as the first step toward providing professional maintenance services, we launched mendii, a clothing, shoe, and bag repair and mending service."Chung said, "Customers who bring in items for mending are entrusting us with products they love or that hold memories for them. That means that these items are more than just products to our customers, and I feel the most rewarded when mendii mends these precious items neatly and durably and the customers show their delight."mendii consists of four people, including Chung, who is in charge of operations, development, and marketing, and eight artisans who specialize in their respective fields.Regarding future plans, Chung said, "We will advance the repair and mending work manual and service standardization. Our goal is to simplify the customer usage process and provide a more reliable, easier service."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com