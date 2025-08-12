[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Moments', a startup that provides an AI-based gathering and socializing platform

Park Jio and Lee Dongseop, CEOs of Moments



A service that recommends gatherings and socializing opportunities tailored to users' age, gender, and preferences

Building an AI-based recommendation system and operating the platform only as a directly operated service

Moments is a startup that provides an AI-based gathering and socializing platform. The company was founded in March 2025 by CEOs Park Jio (23) and Lee Dongseop (29).Lee introduced Moments as "a company that recommends gatherings and socializing opportunities tailored to users' age, gender, and preferences through the platform's AI.""Humans are social animals who desire a sense of belonging through interaction. Our starting point is based on this fundamental human need. Moments is a platform that acts as a tailor, providing the right clothes for people who want to belong. Using our AI technology, we recommend gatherings and social opportunities based on gender, age, MBTI, preferences, and personality. We also provide customized services from start to finish, planning and managing gatherings directly on the platform. Through our recommendation services, which reflect various aspects, platform members can realize their desire for self-actualization, maximize their potential, meet people with similar tastes, and develop a stronger sense of belonging. The platform's operating system provides users with a stable experience and high-quality content. (Lee Dongseop, CEO)Moments has two major competitive advantages. The first is its AI-based recommendation system. Moments recommends gatherings and socializing opportunities likely to suit members based on accumulated big data. Members can participate in recommended content that takes various factors into consideration, thereby gaining greater satisfaction and discovering new interests.The second advantage is Moments' directly operated service. An unspecified number of people freely plan and operate most gathering and socializing platforms. While their existence results in a variety of gatherings and events, it is difficult to maintain quality since they are run by ordinary people. This phenomenon is similar to how franchise businesses tend to have lower satisfaction ratings than directly operated stores.Park said, "Moments operates its platform solely as a directly operated service. Members can enjoy gatherings that we have planned and operated for over four years, since 2021. We provide socializing opportunities that have been verified through trial and error." "Although it took a long time, we have successfully launched and operated numerous gatherings and socializing opportunities based on our experience and expertise. We have many quality services."Moments is promoting its services through popular college student apps. Additionally, Moments is promoting its platform by launching social opportunities directly on platforms targeting people in their 30s.What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? "I like people. There are times when it is important to be alone, but I think there is also joy and value in meeting and interacting with people. I've always wanted to share the energy I've received from meeting so many people with others. I decided to start this business because I thought the best way to do that was through natural gatherings and social opportunities.” (Lee Dongseop, CEO)Lee said, "The most exciting thing is the comments that members leave after using the service. Comments like 'Thanks to the service, I was able to make unforgettable memories with wonderful people' and 'I'm going through a difficult time due to my dark past, but I was able to forget about it for a while' motivate me to continue operating this service."Regarding future plans, Lee said, "Moments values the moments when people meet," adding, "Our goal is to always stay true to our original intention so that we don't end up chasing money and creating overly commercialized content that loses the emotional connection of people meeting each other."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com