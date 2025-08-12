[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] MOBILUTION, a startup that develops educational mobility robots for elementary

RO KWANG HYUN, CEO of MOBILUTION



Students majoring in future mobility at universities participate as MOBILUTION's planners, developers, and researchers

Expanding into the field of robotics and developing smart mobility solutions for people with mobility impairments, as well as AI-based robots for poultry farms

"We launched the AUTOPILOT-M1, a smart mobility education kit for middle and high school students. We have been using it for educational purposes since the first half of 2025. Starting in September 2025, we plan to sell it online. At the same time, we are developing a ROS-based smart mobility education kit for college students, which we plan to launch in the second half of 2025."MOBILUTION is a startup that develops educational mobility robots for elementary, middle, and high school students and college students, as well as mobility robots for R&D. RO KWANG HYUN (53), a professor in the Department of Smart Mobility and the Department of Applied Artificial Intelligence at Hansung University, founded the company in July 2024."MOBILUTION is a compound word of 'mobility' and 'revolution,' which reflects our goal to lead innovation in the field of mobility," said RO.He studied unmanned vehicles in graduate school about 26 years ago and has since conducted education and research in various ICT fields, such as mobile communications, satellites, the internet, embedded systems, and AI."With the full-scale implementation of the high school credit system starting this year, the demand for education in the field of future mobility is increasing. The demand for MOBILUTION's products is also increasing," said RO."As the CEO, I have extensive experience in mobility-related education for college, high school, middle school, and elementary school students. Our biggest competitive advantage is that we have optimized the smart mobility kit configuration and educational content to enhance educational effectiveness, not just student interest. Another advantage is that students majoring in future mobility at universities participate as MOBILUTION planners, developers, and researchers, enabling us to create products that appeal to students."MOBILUTION is expanding into the field of robotics and is in the process of discovering and developing two additional items. One is smart mobility equipment, such as smart electric walkers, smart fall prevention devices, and smart electric carts, to improve mobility for people with impairments as the elderly population increases. The other is an autonomous robot system that detects abnormal objects in poultry facilities and automates sorting and collection."The new item, a smart mobility device for improving the mobility convenience of people with mobility impairments, is targeted at the public market, and we believe the Korean market has outstanding potential for development in the initial stage. The autonomous robot for poultry is an autonomous robot system for detecting abnormal objects in poultry facilities and automating sorting and collection, which can effectively respond to labor supply and demand issues and quarantine problems of poultry farmers, contributing to the smartization of poultry farms. It is in the early stages of market formation, but there is enormous potential for development into other livestock fields."The smart mobility device for improving the mobility convenience of people with mobility impairments is planned to be marketed to local government welfare centers as a priority target, while the autonomous robot system for detecting abnormal objects in poultry facilities and automating sorting and collection is under development with demanding companies and will be sold to them and later spread.Regarding future plans, RO said, "The smart mobility market for elementary, middle, and high school students is not technically advanced, and it is difficult to maintain market competitiveness. Therefore, we will develop smart mobility platform products for college students, researchers, and developers, which have relatively high technical requirements and added value." RO also added, "Based on this, we aim to grow into a specialized company for smart mobility education and research."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com