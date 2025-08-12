[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] VOTREFOOD, a startup that develops data-based smart supply chain solutions for the distribution of agricultural products

SHIN YOON SOO, CEO of VOTREFOOD



VOTREFOOD is a startup that develops smart supply chain solutions that automate repetitive and inefficient agricultural product distribution tasks based on data. The company was founded in March 2023 by CEO SHIN YOON SOO.SHIN said, "VOTREFOOD is rapidly accumulating actual transaction-based results targeting online B2B sellers and small and medium-sized distributors. We have continuously advanced our system by reflecting customer feedback. After completing initial MVP testing, we are currently expanding to a web-based ERP-linked SaaS platform, expanding the scope of automation by function, and evolving into a customized service for users.""VOTREFOOD is going beyond simple distribution brokerage to create a new standard for the fresh food B2B supply chain through data conversion and automation. Our goal is to grow into a B2B smart solution innovation company with both technological feasibility and practical applicability."VOTREFOOD's solution is a B2B distribution automation solution for small and medium online sellers of agricultural products. Currently, the company operates a minimum viable product (MVP) designed to efficiently handle repetitive wholesale price analysis and ordering tasks. Soon, it will launch a web-based platform linked to ERP.The core of VOTREFOOD's solution lies in its structure, which quantitatively forecasts order demand based on distribution data and analyzes wholesale price trends in the market to suggest the optimal timing for orders and suppliers.To this end, over the past year, the company has collected more than 200,000 actual transaction data and integrated public auction prices and distribution lead time information to build an advanced analysis system. In the future, the company plans to apply an AI-based prediction model to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of the system and is gradually expanding the scope of automation based on user feedback.SHIN stated, "Our competitive advantage stems from the fact that we designed our service using real-world transaction data from the field." “While typical B2B platforms are limited to simple product brokerage, VOTREFOOD aims to automate the entire distribution process, including order forecasting, wholesale price analysis, and supplier matching.""From the beginning, we have rapidly expanded the system by reflecting field data and user feedback. We are continuing to advance our algorithms to improve prediction accuracy. In particular, we are designing a substitute recommendation feature based on similar items to respond to unexpected variables such as supplier stockouts and price fluctuations. What sets us apart is our ability to provide real-time, information-based automated decision-making support in the distribution market, where decisions must be made quickly. Additionally, by integrating ERP systems, we have established a framework that enhances field applicability and offers flexible customization tailored to each customer."Since its beginning, VOTREFOOD has built meaningful customer touchpoints based on field-oriented trust, with SHIN directly operating the seller community."Through open chat rooms and community channels where distribution sellers congregate, we have closely identified the actual needs and problems of our customers. This is how we have organically expanded our relationships. Recently, we increased our target audience engagement through a comprehensive content marketing strategy. We create SEO content based on core keyword analysis and regularly upload it to our blog. We also produce customized advertising content based on the consumption patterns and interests of our target audience to manage traffic, brand trust, and conversion rates systematically."VOTREFOOD is actively discussing an initial investment with an accelerator and has been selected for the 2025 Startup-Oriented University Support Project, which secured government funding for the company.In addition, the company was selected as an excellent team by Hansung University Campus Town and received startup support funds, which it is using to focus on advancing its SaaS capabilities and securing customers. In 2026, the company plans to utilize policy funds such as the Little Penguin Program of the Korea Credit Guarantee Fund and startup loans from the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency.Regarding future plans, CEO Shin said, "VOTREFOOD will go beyond simply providing a platform and advance its ERP-linked automation functions to create an environment where small distributors can operate more precisely and efficiently. We are focusing on a paradigm shift that uses technology to solve inefficiencies in the overall distribution structure rather than focusing on short-term traffic or sales."Founded: March 2023Main business: B2B smart solutions for agricultural productsAchievements: tenant company of Hansung University Campus Townreporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com