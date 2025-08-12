[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] Biwonbiolab, a startup that develops highly functional biocosmetics using plant ingredients

Yang Jeong, CEO of Biwonbiolab



Its Korean natural hair care brand, 'Yulgo'

Developed the ‘natural brown’ color in response to many customers' requests for a new color

"Our flagship product, Yulgo Hair Dye Shampoo, was originally only available in 'dark brown,' but we developed and launched the 'natural brown' color in April 2025 in response to many customers' requests for a new color. Since launching the new color, monthly sales on Coupang have more than doubled, and the product has been well received. It seems that the main factor is that it fits the latest trend of people wanting to dye their gray hair bright and fresh colors."Biwonbiolab develops highly functional bio cosmetics using plant ingredients from the Republic of Korea. The company operates the Korean natural hair care brand Yulgo and was founded in June 2022 by CEO Yang Jeong (37).Yulgo Hair Dye Shampoo contains trusted herbs from Korea, such as Cheongyang lycium chinense fruit, Gongju chestnut shell, and sophora flavescens. It relaxes not only the scalp but also the mind. Anyone can easily dye their gray hair at home without using cumbersome tools or worrying about ingredients. It improves gray hair dyeing power by 46.8% with just one use and has been certified excellent for skin irritation by Dermatest, a global organization that evaluates skin safety. Those with sensitive skin can use it without any concerns. It improves gray hair dyeing power by 46.8% with just one use and has been certified excellent for skin irritation by Dermatest, a global organization that evaluates skin safety. Those with sensitive skin can use it without any concerns.“Since its launch in February 2023, it has been loved as a ‘steady item for hair dyeing’ through high satisfaction and word of mouth from enthusiasts instead of flashy advertisements,” said Yang."There are many hair dye products on the market, but people who dye their gray hair often experience irritation, a strong odor, and scalp problems. Yulgo is created with the goal of eliminating these inconveniences. The harsh odor was one of the main things that made coloring gray hair so stressful. Gray hair requires periodic dyeing due to its ever-growing nature. The daily inconvenience of enduring the harsh odor each time we dyed our hair was a significant issue. From the beginning, we conducted numerous development tests to create a ‘beautiful scent’ that would make the process more pleasant. Through these efforts, we developed the Yulgo hair dye shampoo, which effectively masks the odor of the dye ingredients. As a result, its subtle, aromatherapy- and perfume-like aroma has become one of the product's most popular features."The Yulgo 'Natural Brown' color is a softer brown compared to the existing dark brown and covers gray hair. Many customers want to maintain their sophisticated style as their hair turns gray. In particular, 30–40% of customers dye their hair lighter to match their skin tone. Therefore, there have been many requests to launch a natural brown color for dyeing gray hair."However, existing gray hair dyes, even natural brown ones, were often dark due to color limitations. To solve this problem, we formulated an optimal natural brown color that masks gray hair and produces a soft brown shade. Although there are various shades of brown in dye products, we are most proud when customers say, 'The Yulgo natural brown color is so beautiful' or 'It was worth the wait.'"Biwonbiolab worked to improve skin irritation caused by dyeing. "Through extensive research and literature reviews, we carefully selected Korean herbs, such as sophora flavescens, lycium chinense fruit, and castanea crenata shell, which promote hair health. We incorporated these herbs into our products to minimize scalp irritation," said Yang.“The first generation of hair dye shampoos on the market was convenient but had the fundamental problem of 'not coloring well.' Yulgo solved this problem and is loved for its natural hair color and convenience."Yulgo's target is discerning customers with high standards for hair dye products. To meet these customers' high standards, Yulgo creates premium products using mild, natural Korean ingredients that provide a high-quality, pleasant dyeing experience for everyday use."People in their 40s to 70s—the main target for gray hair care—are very active online shoppers. We think this trend will continue, so we are strengthening our marketing strategy on e-commerce sites, such as Coupang and NAVER. In June, we will use Meta and Google ads to promote Yulgo Shopping Mall. We will also begin selling on Amazon in the US and Japan. After we start selling on Amazon, our overseas sales will grow even more."Regarding future plans, Yang said, "In addition to our current Yulgo Hair Dye Shampoo, we plan to expand our product line this year to establish ourselves as a specialized hair care brand." "We will expand our line of products for damaged hair by launching 'Yulgo Blooming Repair Shampoo,' which is designed for hair that has been damaged by perming or dyeing. We will release a prototype for our hair loss line in the second half of the year."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com