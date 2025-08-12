[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] FUNFUNHANSPORTS, a startup that operates the integrated badminton platform BF (Badminton Friends)

Eugene Choi, CEO of FUNFUNHANSPORTS



A location- and skill-based matching service with a skill evaluation system based on match data

Evolving to combine participant experience-based commerce functions and AI-based game performance analysis technology

"Our platform is evolving into an integrated badminton platform with expanded services, such as a ranking system, commerce functions, and AI analysis. In particular, the business is evolving to combine participant experience-based commerce functions and AI-based game performance analysis technology."FUNFUNHANSPORTS operates 'BF,' an all-in-one platform for badminton enthusiasts. The company was founded in June 2023 by CEO Eugene Choi (25).Based on his 11 years of experience as a badminton enthusiast and two years as an officer at the Korea University Badminton Circle Nuri Association, where he planned and operated large-scale competitions, Choi developed 'BF.'BF provides four main services. First, it features a patented real-time court allocation algorithm that automates competitions and reduces operating costs by more than 50%.Second, BF recommends the best partners through a skill evaluation system based on actual game data, offering a location- and skill-based matching service. Third, BF provides a community platform that allows users to form groups by region and skill level, chat in real time, and schedule games. This service will launch next year. Additionally, BF will develop a badminton commerce platform that provides AI-based, personalized equipment recommendations and a platform for trading used equipment."Our competitive advantages include a national ranking system based on actual match data, increased convenience for organizers and participants through automated tournament management, and a user-experience-oriented platform design that combines commerce and AI functions. Currently, BF is establishing itself as a practical platform with almost no competing services, and we plan to secure technical barriers to entry through AI advancements in the future."BF attracts users by holding national competitions at least ten times a month and collaborating with social media influencers such as Amino Vital, Zebra Korea, and Li-Ning Korea. BF is also expanding its partnerships with local governments, universities, and regional associations. It plans to launch product-based reward marketing when it opens its commerce platform."We are designing a personalized commerce experience based on user data. In the second half of 2025, we plan to attract seed investment to advance AI technology and expand commerce. Currently, we are repairing and restoring internal technical data and business plans for attracting investment."What made CEO Choi decide to start a new company? "I decided to start a business to solve problems that I experienced as a longtime badminton enthusiast. These problems included the inefficiency of tournament management, the difficulty of finding partners with the right skill level, and the scattered community. We started the business in January 2022 by developing a minimum viable product (MVP). In the early stages, we secured funds through personal investments and revenue from tournament operation fees."Regarding future plans, Choi said, "Our goal is to operate 100 nationwide tournaments this year and secure 50,000 cumulative users. We will also achieve the commercialization of AI-based game analysis functions by the second half of 2026."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com