[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'SAFFIR Technology', a startup developing 'Direp,' an enclosure for reptiles

Park Bong Geun, CEO of SAFFIR Technology



Automatic control of reptile growth information such as temperature, humidity, heat plates, and ventilation

Provision of on-device AI services through AI model refinement and lightweighting

"We have established a system that manages living creatures 24 hours a day and have completed a service that can be expanded through the acquisition of database in practical terms. This service is characterized by the provision of on-device AI services through AI model refinement and lightweighting."SAFFIR Technology is a startup that develops a reptile enclosure called Direp. The company was founded in March 2023 by Park Bong Geun (25).Park is a student entrepreneur about to graduate with degrees in economics and business administration from Hansung University. His love of IoT technology led him to learn development and start his own business."With a lot of education and mentoring from Hansung University Campus Town, we are working on a minimum viable product (MVP) and preparing to launch our product next year. SAFFIR Technology interprets IoT technology in a familiar way and turns it into products. We started with IoT flowerpots and we're now preparing a reptile enclosure called 'Direp.'"The Direp AIoT enclosure helps users professionally raise reptiles by automatically controlling the temperature, humidity, heat plates, and ventilation based on the reptile's growth information. It also measures the reptile's activity through a camera. The application uses IP characters to help users understand reptile information and connect with experts for care in a familiar way. Our goal is to make IoT and AI technologies accessible and enjoyable for everyone."Our competitive advantage lies in our long period of technological research and the optimization of IoT and IP characters through technology transfer. Our architecture allows sensors to operate without batteries or wired power, and it systematically accumulates real-time information for AI utilization through battery-free OS technology. IP characters display information from this technology in an easy-to-understand way, showing the behavior and status of reptiles through character animations. Since the reptile market includes people of all ages, we focus on technological capabilities and brand appeal."SAFFIR Technology received many wholesale B2B proposals from general consumers and reptile shops through its festival booth in May. "Rather than B2C marketing, we plan to conduct extensive marketing by collaborating with existing reptile shops and establishing a wholesale supply chain. Additionally, we plan to diversify the app's content and include educational material to expand the market for our products through a B2G rental service aimed at elementary schools."SAFFIR Technology is preparing for seed investments based on the MVP and beta test information. Since the reptile market is larger overseas, the company is considering various investments to help it expand globally.What made CEO Park decide to start a new company? "I formed a team out of a love for technology and a desire to create something for others. We spent nearly two years preparing and experimenting with various items. Thanks to our gradual professional growth, our company's spirit enabled us to develop our capabilities, and we are now able to offer our services to other companies."Park said, "It may be a small achievement, but when our app is released, when our ideas are recognized, or when customers trust our company, entrust us with work, or appreciate our ideas and products, it helps us get through difficult times. My strongest memories are of when the team's efforts turn into results, and we share a sense of accomplishment together."Regarding future plans, Park said, "Our goal for this year is to secure a wider market rather than increase sales. Given that we design our products for small-scale production, we aim to promote our products and brand through diverse channels. Our main goal is to establish B2G connections, primarily with local communities and schools."Founded: December 2024Main business: software development and product manufacturingAchievements: Launched app service; Released enclosures; Signed MOUs with 15 reptile shops in the Seoul metropolitan area