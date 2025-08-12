[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Scapture', a startup providing AI-based services for analyzing sports videos

Choi Yongseok, CEO of Scapture



AI-based automatic highlight videos generated at futsal courts

Individual plays can be saved as video content

Scapture is a startup that provides AI-based analysis services for sports videos. The company was founded in June 2024 by CEO Choi Yongseok (27).Scapture provides a service that generates AI-based automatic highlight videos at futsal courts. At stadiums equipped with AI cameras, users can enjoy the game and then take home a video of their individual play, providing a new experience. Users can share these videos on social media or save them as keepsakes, providing added value for the courts."Many similar services in the same industry require costly equipment and systems, which are barriers to entry for ordinary people. On the other hand, Scapture provides a service that allows users to obtain videos of their games at a reasonable price (around 2,000 to 3,000 won). I believe that we have a competitive edge because even ordinary consumers can use our service without hesitation."As Scapture is a video-based content service, it is developing a marketing strategy centered on social media platforms. In particular, female users are sharing their gameplay videos on their personal social media accounts, creating a natural viral effect. Additionally, the company is building trust and brand recognition by partnering with professional futsal teams."So far, we have secured initial funding through government support projects, such as the Pre-Startup Package, and have not attracted any external investment. Going forward, we plan to prove our marketability by expanding the number of stadiums where our service can be used and increasing the number of users. Then, we will start actively seeking investment.What made CEO Choi decide to start a new company? "Since I was young, I had a habit of writing down ideas and observing things that people found inconvenient. Thanks to this habit, I naturally came up with ideas for useful features and services from the user's perspective. My desire to implement and verify these ideas led me to start my own company."Choi said, "The most rewarding part is definitely the positive response from users. Many early-stage startups often pivot or give up halfway through hypothesis verification. However, when the hypothesis we set at the beginning of the service was accepted by actual users, I felt a tremendous sense of confidence and fulfillment."Regarding future plans, Choi said, "In the short term, we will expand our services to individual sports, such as tennis, in addition to futsal. In the long term, our goal is to evolve into 'a platform for lifetime sports data' that goes beyond merely providing content by enabling users to statistically analyze and record their exercise data."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com