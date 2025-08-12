[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Studio Wooner', a startup that operates the pattern brand poq

Kim Tae Woen, CEO of Studio Wooner



Drawing modern artwork directly, creating patterns from them, and applying them to various products

The unique and sophisticated graphic designs maximize the brand's individuality

Studio Wooner is a startup that operates the pattern brand poq. The company was founded in July 2022 by CEO Kim Tae Woen (33).The pattern brand poq draws modern graphic artwork, turns it into patterns, and applies them to various products for sale.poq's patterns are characterized by graphics that contain many elements and meanings, with a vibe that lies between modern and futuristic vibes. They transform intangible things into tangible graphics."poq's patterns are not simply repetitive shapes but are based on unique and sophisticated graphic designs that maximize the brand's individuality. Each pattern is meticulously designed and contains not only aesthetic value but also symbolic meaning. Such meaning goes beyond simple visual elements to convey the brand's philosophy and story, providing consumers with a deeper and more emotional experience."poq offers a wide range of products. Currently, fashion products account for the largest share, but the company has also handled many other types of products, including miscellaneous goods, living goods, fancy goods, and interior design goods. This year, the company plans to launch a product line focused on interior design and living accessories. As a pattern brand, all products feature unique poq patterns."We sell our products on our official website and various platforms. We have partnered with about 13 platforms, including Musinsa, SSF, and thehyundai com, and we are attracting customers with various graphics and design content on our official Instagram account."What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "In the past, I ran a video production company that produced commercial videos, such as TV commercials and electronic billboard advertisements. While planning various fashion films, I suddenly thought it would be great to produce such wonderful fashion films for my own brand, and that was my motivation for starting a new company. I decided to take on the B2C market, but I didn't have the confidence to beat the various brands that were already doing well. I thought there was a limit to becoming famous for logo play, so I looked for a way to convey the brand identity just by looking at the product, and that's when I discovered patterns. So, I designed patterns, added stories to them, and presented them to the public."Kim said, “The most rewarding part is when I meet customers who like the patterns and buy the products." "Seeing customers buy products made from patterns I designed myself was amazing. The best part was when buyers said they bought products with patterns because they liked the stories behind them, not just because they liked the products themselves."Regarding future plans, Kim said, I plan to participate in various art fairs so that more people can see poq's works."I want to stabilize sales and hire employees. Another goal is to create a positive work culture by hiring competent and talented employees."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com