[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Andure', a startup providing athleisure wear services

LEE MIJI and RYU JISEON, CEOs of Andure



Flagship items include functional T-shirts and leggings mainly worn by women when exercising

Providing 'clothes that are the starting point for a routine of self-restoration'

Andure is a startup that provides services for an athleisure wear brand. The company was founded in June 2025 by LEE MIJI (28) and RYU JISEON (32).The name Andure is a combination of the words 'and' and 'endure'. The brand's goal is to help women with busy and difficult daily lives continue living healthily through clothing.LEE said, "Unlike existing athleisure brands, we want to provide 'clothes that are the starting point for a routine of self-restoration' through relaxed silhouettes, calm colors, soft textures, and comfortable wearability, with a focus on 'restoration.'"Andure's flagship items are functional T-shirts and leggings, which women often wear while exercising. The company plans to release a 'loose fit' T-shirt in various designs."In the existing women's athleisure market, functional T-shirt designs focus on 'slim fit' and 'standard fit.' While these two fits have highly aesthetic and unique designs, loose-fit T-shirts are currently only available in plain, boxy designs with minimal details, such as side slits. This limitation leaves consumers with very few choices. A survey found that women prefer T-shirts that cover their hips when paired with leggings for exercise. Therefore, we aim to gain a competitive advantage by 'diversifying our loose-fit T-shirt designs.'" (RYU JISEON, CEO)Leggings are generally made of synthetic fibers and are tight-fitting. Experts say that wearing them for long periods of time can cause female health issues, such as candidal vaginitis and cystitis, due to poor breathability and increased humidity. However, no brands have considered those factors when manufacturing leggings. Andure is developing leggings that address women's health concerns. LEE said, "We plan to create a separate pattern for the gusset area that touches women's sensitive areas, and we will use highly breathable, antibacterial material instead of nylon or polyester spandex."Starting in July, Andure plans to utilize social media actively for marketing. "Through our Instagram and YouTube accounts, my co-CEO and I will communicate with potential customers by posting videos of us wearing Andure clothes while working and exercising. Once the final samples are complete, we plan to advertise the products by collaborating with influencers in wellness, office work, and exercise. In the long term, we would like to collaborate with yoga studios, Pilates studios, and gyms to offer one-day classes." (RYU JISEON, CEO)What made the two co-CEOs to start a new company? "We started our business with the hope that our clothes would inspire working women to exercise and live healthy lifestyles. My co-CEO and I used to work at a company where we had to start at 9 a.m. and work until 1 a.m. It was a difficult and busy life. We loved working out, but we were too busy to do it. As a result, we gained weight, and our health seriously deteriorated. I quit my job to take care of myself and realized that many working women must be living similar lives. We want to be a brand that supports these women in living healthy and stable lives by encouraging them to take time to care for themselves and restore their health through exercise after their busy days." (LEE MIJI, CEO)RYU said, "I feel a tremendous sense of fulfillment in my growth. Two people who did not major in fashion are learning about the fashion world through self-study and hands-on experience, driven only by their passion.""Every week, we visit department stores and shopping malls to conduct market research, take fashion design classes, and attend startup, accounting, and marketing classes. Our days are filled with constant activity. I feel rewarded knowing that we are gradually gaining knowledge and bringing our brand to life." (RYU JISEON, CEO)Regarding future plans, LEE said, "In the short term, we hope to launch our products successfully in October and meet many customers. We will start with our own online store, but within a year, we want to enter fashion platforms such as Musinsa and 29CM. We want to show people that small brands like ours exist alongside large enterprises in the athleisure market. Additionally, we aim to create a unique Andure community and culture by operating a challenge program where people can exercise and cheer each other on together."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com