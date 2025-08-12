[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'every I', a startup developing an AI-based problem generation and education support system

Ji Jun, CEO of every I



'every I' is a startup company that develops an AI-based problem generation and education support system. Ji Jun (61), a professor in the Department of Applied Artificial Intelligence at Hansung University, founded the company in July 2024."With the rapid advancement of AI technology, I have long thought about how to effectively apply it to education. That led me to start every I. As the CEO, I am currently focusing on initial product development and commercialization."every I is developing an 'automatic problem generation and evaluation system utilizing AI.' It automatically analyzes key concepts from various learning materials, such as textbooks, lecture videos, and websites used in university classes. Based on this analysis, the system generates problems of various difficulty levels using a large language model (LLM) that assesses the learner's level of understanding. Additionally, it is an integrated learning support system that creates questions, allows learners to solve them, and provides explanations and customized feedback on the results. This structure enables instructors to easily enhance their educational content and allows learners to engage in more self-directed learning."Our greatest competitive advantage lies in our 'sophisticated problem-solving skills that connect AI technology with real-world needs on education sites.' In this rapidly changing AI era, educational methods are evolving. Providing problems tailored to the level of individual learners and offering real-time feedback can dramatically improve the quality of education. Our competitive advantage lies in our ability to swiftly and accurately assess competencies and provide feedback, breaking away from traditional manual assessment methods.Currently, every I is verifying the effectiveness of its product through testing and feedback in university lectures. Based on these results, the company plans to open new markets by collaborating with educational institutions, instructor communities, and online education platforms. "In particular, we are devising a micro-marketing strategy focused on functions that are actually needed in education," said Ji. Ji said, "We are currently developing a micro-marketing strategy that focuses on features most needed in educational settings."What made CEO Ji decide to start a new company? "For the past three years, I have been running a small group of about 50 professors at the university focusing on 'AI-related educational technology innovation.' One issue that repeatedly came up in class was 'securing enough high-quality questions.' We started with the idea of solving this problem with AI and initially aimed to deliver the product within the school. However, the plan fell through due to institutional difficulties. We then used our own funds to develop a prototype and have been preparing for commercialization while improving the product's technical sophistication."Ji continued, "Although the prototype has not been fully released, we tested the initial version in class with several professors. When we heard them say that they wanted to use it in their lectures, we felt a tremendous sense of satisfaction. We became confident that the project was not just a simple idea but something that could truly be useful in the field of education."every I is developing the system with three fourth-year students from the Department of Applied Artificial Intelligence at Hansung University, with whom they have been conducting joint research. "The students are gaining technical skills by participating in practical projects and improving the functionality from the user's perspective, creating great synergy."Regarding future plans, Ji said, "Based on the technology we have secured, we will expand the system to help instructors prepare for classes. This expansion will include 'automatic lecture material creation' and 'automatic lecture video production,' rather than just creating simple problems. Furthermore, we will complete a service provisionally named 'Professor AI' that integrates these functions to create an environment where instructors can focus on creative education. Our ultimate goal is to grow this service into one that combines technical perfection and educational utility."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com