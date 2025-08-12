[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'ON AI ROBOT', a startup developing autonomous driving control units (ADCUs) for industrial logistics transport robots

Lee Donghoon, CEO of ON AI ROBOT



Deeply integrated with the vehicle's motor control unit (MCU), it enables precise control along with sensor-based autonomous driving

Its strength lies in its high adaptability and perfect control, even for non-standardized vehicles

ON AI ROBOT is a startup company that develops autonomous driving control units (ADCUs) for industrial logistics and transport robots. Lee Donghoon (45), a professor in the Department of Applied Artificial Intelligence at Hansung University, founded the company in April 2025.Lee has over 10 years of experience researching and developing AI, robotics, and embedded systems. In particular, he specializes in intelligent systems that integrate hardware and software to control and make decisions based on real-time data.Lee said, "On AI ROBOT is a technology-based startup that develops control systems for special-purpose autonomous vehicles used in industrial sites, particularly in logistics, production lines, and special work environments. Beyond simple autonomous driving software, we have the technology to directly control and optimize driving at the MCU level, enabling smoother and safer driving."ON AI ROBOT is advancing its technology based on its first automated guided vehicle (AGV) contract. The company plans to expand its autonomous driving technology to various industrial fields in the future."We are developing a control system for specialized autonomous vehicles. Instead of focusing on autonomous vehicles for general road driving, we are focusing on unmanned industrial vehicle operation in factories, logistics warehouses, and outdoor workplaces. Specifically, we develop our own vehicle control unit (VCU) and autonomous driving software, which we then apply directly to actual vehicles to ensure smooth and stable driving. Special vehicles, such as AGVs, are our main targets. Our company implements precise control in conjunction with sensor-based autonomous driving by deeply linking with the vehicle's MCU. We possess advanced technology encompassing software development and vehicle hardware control. Currently, we are manufacturing and controlling actual vehicles through our first contract and plan to expand into a platform applicable to various industries in the future."Recent advances in autonomous driving technology have achieved a certain level of stability through innovations such as sensor fusion, route planning, and object recognition. However, it is still difficult to implement the "smooth driving" that people experience naturally when starting, stopping, and turning. This area requires experience and know-how that goes beyond simple algorithms. Various factors must be considered, such as the characteristics of each vehicle, weight, motor output characteristics, and control unit response time. Tuning the motor control unit is also essential."ON AI ROBOT does more than provide software; it directly connects and controls the MCU at the VCU level to implement an autonomous driving system optimized for the vehicle. This provides users with a much smoother, more natural, and more stable driving experience than general autonomous driving systems do. ON AI ROBOT's strong competitive advantage lies in its high adaptability and control perfection, even for non-standard vehicles, such as special-purpose vehicles. Our precise tuning technology sets us apart from competitors and cannot easily be replicated."ON AI ROBOT is currently developing special-purpose autonomous vehicles through its first contract. The company generates sales based on the trust it has built with existing partners through joint research and development, thereby proving its performance and technological capabilities. This specific project focuses on the advanced development of a customized autonomous driving system designed for special vehicles. It can serve as a direct reference for companies with similar requirements in the future."Our marketing strategy is to leverage our existing industrial network and expand to small- and medium-sized manufacturers, logistics companies, and factory automation companies that operate or are interested in unmanned special-purpose vehicles. Additionally, we plan to promote our technological capabilities and enhance our credibility by participating in industry exhibitions, presenting at technical seminars, and publicizing our technical achievements in relevant specialized media. Once the product's technical verification is complete, we plan to commercialize it and expand our market through direct sales and collaboration with system integration (SI) partners. The most important strategic point is to build trust by securing initial demonstration cases."Regarding future plans, Lee said, “We will successfully complete the first contract currently in progress. Through this, we will verify the reliability and technical capabilities of our products and continue to develop customized autonomous driving solutions tailored to the diverse requirements of our customers." He added, "In addition, we aim to expand our technology further into the industrial special vehicle market and secure the versatility and stability that can be applied to various fields."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com