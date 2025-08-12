[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'UNA', a startup that developed 'Welcome Dr.,' which provides smart purchasing habits for medical aesthetic devices

Kim Seung Woo, CEO of UNA



UNA is a startup that provides a service for comparing quotes from certified dealers nationwide, enabling users to make wise purchasing decisions for medical aesthetic devices. The company was founded in July 2023 by CEO Kim Seung Woo (38)."Medical aesthetic devices are an important factor in determining the image of a medical clinic or hospital. However, doctors who want to open their clinics or purchase competitive devices face difficulties due to high prices, information asymmetry, and complex distribution structures. To solve these problems, UNA has developed the Welcome Dr. platform, which invites a panel of medical professionals to provide advice and supports the purchase of medical devices at reasonable prices through a bidding system among certified dealers nationwide. This system encourages voluntary competition between manufacturers and distributors."'Welcome Dr.''s service allows users to receive quotations from certified dealers nationwide with a single click, enabling easy, transparent comparison of quotes. Cost reduction, time savings, and information transparency are Welcome Dr.'s core competitive advantages.Kim utilizes the extensive professional network he has cultivated over his 15 years in sales. "Advisory directors are voluntarily recommending and promoting the platform. We plan to attract more customers by participating in large-scale academic conferences and exhibitions. Currently, we are operating through bootstrapping, but we are also preparing to attract investment for faster growth. Specifically, we are seeking collaboration and investment to develop advanced technology for a medical device recommendation and management system based on AI algorithms."What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "I used to be a sales representative selling medical devices. I realized that the high-margin structure and opaque transaction methods were a burden on hospitals and clinics. That's when I started thinking about a structure that would benefit everyone. That's what led me to plan a brokerage platform."Kim continued, "In just three months since launching, we've gained 150 subscribers, 11 participating manufacturers, and around 30 registered products. We realized that our analysis of market needs was accurate when we saw a rapid influx of young doctors seeking reasonable prices."Regarding future plans, Kim said, "The medical device distribution market still has a closed and conservative structure. We want to reduce unfair trade practices that arise from this structure and prevent management deterioration and excessive treatment due to the purchase of expensive equipment. Ultimately, our goal is to grow into a company that creates social and economic value through a transparent and fair medical device distribution platform."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com