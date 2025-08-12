[Hansung University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Jugglers', a startup that operates the coffee brand 'Kultures Koffee'

Yoo Jaewon, CEO of Jugglers



Launched a coffee brand that combines local experience content with a high-value-added sixth industry model

Designed experience content and brand experiences that encourage people to stay in rural areas

Jugglers is a startup that operates the coffee brand 'Kultures Koffee.' The company was founded in May 2025 by CEO Yoo Jaewon (26).After gaining experience in marketing and sales at a food startup, Yoo decided to start his own business to address the issues of regional decline and the decline of the youth population in the agri-food sector. "While studying entrepreneurship at a business school in the U.S., I learned that small, innovative ideas can solve social problems. I wanted to apply this knowledge to Korea and create an impact."Jugglers is preparing to launch 'Kultures Koffee,' a coffee brand that combines local experiences with a high-value, sixth-generation industry model. "We are designing experiences that will encourage people to stay in rural areas, expanding beyond merely growing and selling coffee," said Yoo.Kultures Koffee is a content-rich brand that combines a coffee farm experience with branded products. It provides content based on coffee cultivation and smart farm technology in Korea."We offer the entire process, from coffee harvesting and roasting to brewing, as well as biodegradable pot production using coffee grounds, fertilizer making, coffee tree planting, coffee liqueur and cocktail making, coffee perfume making, and coffee culture experience programs for foreign tourists. We also provide digital healing agriculture content. The brand's signature products are premium freeze-dried coffee beans and coffee blends that incorporate local specialties."Kultures Koffee's current lineup of flagship blended coffee beans includes Volcano Blend, which expresses the smokiness of Guatemala's volcanic terrain with a rich aroma; Samba Blend, which expresses the rhythm of Brazilian samba with light acidity; and Wine Blend, which expresses the exotic nature of Incheon, a global trade hub, by adding oxygen-free flavoring to Incheon-grown grapes."Kultures Koffee is the first smart farm-based coffee experience farm in Korea. Its greatest strength is its consumer-participatory content, which goes beyond a simple viewing experience. We have R&D-based processing technology, as well as strengths in moisture preservation and flavor retention, thanks to our freeze-drying process and coffee husk utilization technology."Kultures Koffee has secured a sustainable model that combines upcycling and local branding to convert coffee byproducts into cosmetics, fertilizers, and alcoholic beverages. Yoo said, "With a complex business model that integrates tourism, education, and consumption, we can connect the entire agricultural process, from production to experience to distribution. Our approach induces visitors to stay longer and creates added value."In its early stages, Kultures Koffee tested customer response by operating pop-up stores and secured B2C and B2B networks at national coffee fairs, local festivals, and youth agricultural startup fairs. Currently, the company is planning to expand its market by delivering products to cafés, operating experiential food and beverage spaces, and collaborating with tourism programs run by public institutions. Additionally, Kultures Koffee is promoting foreign tourist attractions and expanding links with educational institutions in cooperation with various organizations, including Hansung University Campus Town and the Seoul National University Startup Farm.What motivated CEO Yoo to start a company? "My awareness of the problem of consuming and disappearing rural areas inspired the idea for the startup. I felt there was a need for content that would 'encourage people to stay longer rather than having short,' one-time experiences, such as strawberry picking and tent camping. Coffee was at the center of this idea, and I was convinced that it could attract people to the region as both a food ingredient and an experience. We secured funds through government support projects for startups and university technology startup support programs. We have secured a total of 100 million won in startup funds and a 50-pyeong smart farm facility."Regarding future plans, Yoo said, "Our goal is to establish a value chain for experiential coffee farms in three regions across the country by 2027, launch Kultures Koffee as an official brand, and franchise it. At the same time, we plan to commercialize upcycled coffee by-products and officially market the ‘K-Coffee Tour’ as a tourist product for foreigners."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com