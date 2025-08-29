[CEO of Seoul fintechlab 2 Startup] 'MoneyGuardService,' a startup that operates a fintech platform for services leading to the collection of money

Moon MoonGyu, CEO of MoneyGuardService



Ensuring that money-related promises are fulfilled without complicated processes and being deeply involved in their fulfillment

The competitive advantage is that the platform takes care of important messages related to money, such as repayment and reminders, without users having to do it themselves

MoneyGuardService is a startup that operates a fintech platform for services leading to the collection of money. The company was founded in January 2022 by CEO Moon MoonGyu (45).CEO Moon stated, "We founded our company with the belief that safeguarding money is more crucial than earning it. I came to understand that we earn money slowly, but we lose it quickly.""MoneyGuardService aims to create a world where people can more easily and reliably keep 'money-related promises.' We create a system that allows anyone to create contracts easily and ensures that those promises are fulfilled. From simple money lending to payments for goods and services, the system records promises without complicated procedures and manages their fulfillment. MoneyGuardService's goal is to design a system in which creditors simply leave a 'promise' through our system, and the collection process automatically follows.""After operating the service, we found that people like the competitive advantage of having someone else take care of important money-related matters, such as repayment and collection, the most," said Moon."Even complicated procedures, such as debt collection, are handled by a specialized credit information company. Such an arrangement allows creditors to quickly return to their daily lives and prepare for a more important future, even if they are upset about money-related matters."Since MoneyGuardService's services address significant pain points, many customers find us through searches and referrals."Going forward, we plan to stick to methods that allow customers to naturally experience the benefits of our services rather than simply promoting how good we are," said Moon. "Although it is advertising, we will focus on promoting our services through real-life case studies. The effects may be slow to appear, but our approach will be the most powerful way to persuade customers and maintain lasting relationships."In October and December of 2024, the company received seed investment through a club deal from two early-stage investors: CNTTech and MYSC. In December of 2024, the company was also selected for TIPS. Discussions are underway with major financial companies in Korea to raise pre-A funding in the second half of 2025.What made CEO Moon decide to start a company? "Starting a business means creating something that makes someone happy or alleviates their pain and receiving compensation in return. I enjoy communicating with the world throughout this process. Having a specific topic to focus on in my interactions with others allows me to communicate deeply, and I feel a stronger sense of joy in that process than in anything else."After starting his business, Moon said, "At MoneyGuardService, we properly establish and uphold financial agreements, which brings me a sense of fulfillment every moment."Regarding plans, Moon said, "I believe that simply keeping promises related to money can greatly contribute to the welfare of humanity. Like Dashcams in cars nowadays make it easy to confirm the facts in the event of an accident, reducing unnecessary disputes. I want to create a similar 'trust recording device' for financial transactions. Our goal is to reduce everyday conflicts and make society safer and more trustworthy."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com