[CEO of Seoul fintechlab 2 Startup] 'DealMe,' a startup that operates 'NanuPay,' a solution for credit card payments in installments across borders

Chloe CHOI, CEO of DealMe



A solution that enables foreigners to make installment payments at major Korean stores using credit cards issued abroad

The first service of its kind in Korea, attracting attention from financial companies overseas

DealMe is a cross-border fintech startup that operates the cross-border credit card installment payment solution, 'NanuPay.' The company was founded in August 2022 by CEO Chloe CHOI (42)."NanuPay means 'pay in installments.' Currently, foreign tourists visiting Korea can pay with credit or debit cards or with cash. DealMe's solution is the first installment transaction service exclusively for foreigners with international cards, allowing them to pay in installments at major stores in Korea with cards issued abroad."CHOI added, "Our competitive advantage lies in our ability to offer our highly activated installment service in Korea to cards issued overseas. It is the first service of its kind in Korea, attracting the attention of financial companies overseas."In collaboration with various financial institutions and merchants in Korea and abroad, NanuPay is developing a payment system for cross-border credit card installment payments. To market to overseas consumers, NanuPay utilizes the official online and offline marketing channels of local financial companies abroad."We are preparing to raise awareness among local consumers and communicate in local languages. We are also planning customized promotions with franchise partners in each country to introduce NanuPay services."CHOI said, "Since our startup, we have focused on technology research, market analysis, and overseas sales. After launching NanuPay in the Korean market by the end of the third quarter, we plan to participate in fintech investment events in Korea and abroad."What made CEO CHOI decide to start a new company? "Before starting my business, I worked in marketing for local companies in the financial, travel, and medical fields in various countries in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as for overseas consumers. While working on projects targeting foreign tourists visiting Korea, such as K-beauty and K-culture, I experienced the needs and difficulties of the inbound tourism industry firsthand. Based on that experience, we developed a smart solution that goes beyond everyday industry needs. This solution includes promotions and marketing targeted at foreigners, which effectively influence their purchasing decisions and payment behavior. During the early stages of our founding, we secured R&D and commercialization funds through an in-kind investment of technology from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST). We were also selected for government projects that support startups, such as those from the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and the Ministry of Science and ICT. Additionally, we received technology and credit guarantee insurance."After starting her business, CHOI said, "According to surveys by global institutions, research shows that offering installment payment options at the point of sale can increase merchant sales by 2–30% compared to lump sum payments. By expanding our installment service to foreign tourists visiting Korea, we can provide an environment free of payment discrimination. Our satisfaction stems from our ability to boost foreign currency earnings."DealMe's team comprises experts from diverse industries, including fintech, retail, healthcare, and travel. Regarding plans, CHOI said, "We will launch NanuPay in Korea this year and expand it to major regions nationwide. In the mid- to long term, our goal is to enable Koreans to use installment services when visiting other countries."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com