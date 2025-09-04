[CEO of Seoul fintechlab 2 Startup] WECOMMIT, a startup developing an AI document automation platform

Kang Soo Jin, CEO of WECOMMIT



Gendoc, a tool that uses AI to complete structured business documents and official documents automatically

WECOMMIT is a startup that develops an AI document automation platform. The company was founded in October 2022 by CEO Kang Soo Jin (28).Kang majored in electrical and computer engineering, as well as information science and culture, at Seoul National University. She worked as a server and AI developer at Spoon Radio and Mindlogic, where she worked on generative AI, voice and image models, and natural language processing models.Kang said, "WECOMMIT aims to be an AI agent company that enables anyone to achieve their goals. We are helping AI drive business growth. Our core value is automating execution processes, such as documentation and operations. In particular, we aim to develop a workflow-based AI ecosystem that prepares for the era of AGI."WECOMMIT focuses on execution automation. Its flagship product is Gendoc, a document creation and review AI copilot SaaS tool that utilizes AI to automatically complete structured business and official documents. It is intended for companies, public institutions, and professionals (such as patent offices and legal offices) that primarily deal with documents."Gendoc can complete complex, structured documents. With just one click and a few edits, it can complete repetitive bid proposals, contracts, official documents, and review reports dozens of times faster for companies, public institutions, and professionals. Even if you upload an unfamiliar form, Gendoc understands the document's structure like a human would and combines it with existing information to automatically fill it in. Gendoc supports Hangul, public, and internal templates. It is a one-stop solution for all your document needs, providing real-time editing, summaries, and analysis reports."While many AI tools focus on creation, Gendoc focuses on completion, distribution, and automation. Kang said, "Gendoc is not just a tool for creating documents; it's an AI office partner that connects documents so they can be completed and distributed. All of our services are designed to help users achieve their goals and complete their tasks.""We are currently conducting proof of concept (PoC) and pilot operations with local governments, public institutions, and professional organizations. Through community and collaboration programs, we are securing initial inflows and actual usage feedback, and we are expanding our services based on practical use cases. We have succeeded in attracting initial investment from Antler Korea and TheVentures and are planning to attract pre-A funding in the second half of this year."What made CEO Kang decide to start a company? "When I was in the third grade of middle school, I was deeply impressed by how IT could change a person's life. I started with the idea of helping people through IT. I wanted to help people realize their potential and achieve their goals. Since then, I have continued to work on connecting AI and people. I have concluded that my ultimate goal is to help people achieve their own goals. I became convinced that 'everyone should be able to start a business from now on' and that 'such a world will surely come.' In a world where focusing on execution and achieving success is difficult, I often noticed business owners and employees becoming exhausted from repetitive, monotonous, document-related, and operational tasks. I realized that we need AI that contributes to the world by helping people execute tasks, not just teaching or showing. That is why I started WECOMMIT."After starting her business, Kang said, "I feel the greatest reward when users tell me that they were able to execute their plans thanks to our service. That feedback confirms that our technology supports people's growth and challenges. Each time such praise occurs, it serves as a reminder of why our team exists."WECOMMIT operates as a global team, divided into two main teams: Business Development and Product Makers. "Our team has the technology and ability to use AI, as well as the philosophy to help execute and grow together."Regarding plans, Kang said, "Documents are the starting point of everything. We use documents to structure communication between people and organizations and to automate execution based on that structure. Gendoc is the starting point of this process, and in the long term, it will evolve into an AI work automation platform that connects everything from planning to execution.""In the process, WECOMMIT and I are working toward creating a world where anyone can start a business and execute their ideas. WECOMMIT's worldview is ultimately based on a structure that can evolve into an artificial general intelligence (AGI) agent through the connection of data from various fields. We plan to develop this platform into an AGI that designs and executes entire businesses by connecting these fields. AI is not just a tool that receives commands. It's a true partner that collaborates on setting direction and leading execution. That's the kind of AI I'm aiming for."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com