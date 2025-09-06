[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'RtoC Company,' a startup that collects and brokers necessary data and traffic with a single link

DongHo Kim, CEO of RtoC Company



"This year, our sales and indicators have grown significantly. The number of new users has more than doubled, and sales have tripled compared to the same period last year. Based on the trust we have built up over the years, word of mouth has spread. We have also implemented marketing and sales actions, which seems to have started the growth momentum we expected."RtoC Company is a startup that develops and operates 'Pickply,' a link-based data collection and traffic brokerage platform. The company was founded in June 2022 by CEO DongHo Kim (28).Pickply collects and brokers the necessary data and traffic with a single link. "This platform connects data consumers and providers directly. You can use it as a 'reward app.' What sets it apart from other reward apps is that clients requesting surveys or advertisements are not limited to companies but also include ordinary individuals, making it a convenient service for everyone. College students can register to conduct surveys and interviews for their projects or job hunting. Startups that need data for AI training can collect it directly from Pickply users, bypassing the need for a company. Large enterprises, such as E•Land Group, also collect data through Pickply by asking consumers for their opinions."Kim said, "Users who provide data can receive higher compensation per unit of time than with any other service. The biggest competitive advantage is that customers who need data can collect high-quality data at a reasonable cost.""Another strength is that we pay users fairly. We have the infrastructure, technology, and know-how to provide our customers with high-quality data quickly and at a reasonable price."Pickply's proprietary data collection and brokerage technology enables this functionality. Pickply has created a platform environment by developing solutions that allow customers to collect data using cloud-based solutions."Previously, customers needed to consult companies and collect data according to the solutions those companies provided, which was inconvenient. Pickply has eliminated this process and cost, allowing customers to collect data with a single link. We can now collect data at less than half the price of other companies, which attracts both corporate and individual customers. Part of the cost reduction is paid as additional compensation to those who provide data, ensuring user satisfaction."Pickply is experimenting with various marketing channels to acquire users and determine the optimal mix of channels. "As a result, we are achieving high efficiency with an average CPI of 600 won. To attract customers, we focus on creating organic traffic through SEO and word of mouth. We steadily publish high-quality content that our customers need through our blog, and we continuously improve our customer acquisition funnel by advancing our technical SEO."Regarding future plans, Kim said, "We are experiencing explosive growth, and our goals and dreams continue to grow. We will make Pickply a 'service for monetizing user data' that is used by 10 million people in Korea and one billion people worldwide every day. We are moving toward our vision of building a data business platform that people will turn to when they need data, not only in Korea, but around the world."Founded: June 2022Main business: collection and brokerage of customer, consumer, and zero-party data via 'Pickply,' a data business platformAchievements: Achieved 200,000 users; Generated 500 million won in sales; Attracted two rounds of investment; Won the Minister of Education Award twice (in 2022 and 2023); Selected for the Google Play Changgu Program, a global corporate collaboration program; Selected for numerous government support projectsreporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com