[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Reversemountain,' an IT startup focused on synchronizing organizational performance with employee growth

Jaejun Choi, CEO of Reversemountain



Operating an AI-based organizational performance OS solution, 'orblit'

Completing a cycle of development based on extracted insights

Reversemountain is an IT startup focused on synchronizing organizational performance with employee growth. The company was founded in September 2021 by Chief Growth Officer (CGO) Jaejun Choi and other co-founders. Choi oversees the company's external communication, including business development, sales, and external cooperation.Reversemountain operates an AI-based organizational performance OS solution 'orblit' based on its expertise in organizational operation and talent management, as well as AI technology.Choi said, "We provide benefits to organizations in various industries by connecting and analyzing scattered work data and completing a gradual improvement structure. We developed our current product by learning from numerous successes and failures, both significant and minor, along with two strategic pivots.""Recently, we have expanded our target customer base beyond early-stage IT startups to include medium and large enterprises in industries that emphasize cooperation between field and office workers, such as manufacturing, logistics, and distribution. We are also accelerating our entry into global markets, including the U.S. and Vietnam."With the activation of AI, the scope and speed of market changes have increased dramatically. AI transformation (AX) is important for companies to respond to change and achieve stable growth.orblit, which aims to be an AI-based organizational performance OS, secures and connects scattered work data. It then completes a cycle of development based on extracted insights to achieve this."We secure high-quality work data without omissions or duplication based on a productivity management space dedicated to each employee. The organization synchronizes this data with its goal management space, enabling real-time confirmation of achievement status and mutual contributions. Report AI and competency analysis AI allows us to analyze the context and insights contained in the work data. A more specific and periodic feedback exchange system is also provided. Based on this connected system and structured information, companies can achieve organic optimization and maximize performance while employees maintain consistent engagement and growth."orblit connects goal, work, and performance management flows to eliminate disconnected management systems and enable transparent management of organizational data. This allows for the establishment of talent management strategies without duplication or omission of work."By connecting individual tasks with organizational goals, we clarify each employee's contributions and the value they create. Based on timely feedback, we address issues such as 'quiet resignations' and 'conflicts with the MZ generation,' which are representative of declining engagement. We automate paperwork based on AI to create an environment where employees can focus on their core tasks while improving the efficiency and effectiveness of core business processes simultaneously."Reversemountain is expanding its inbound channels with content containing insights from related fields, along with direct publicity and sales activities. Together with HR coaches, the company has published over 50 issues of the people management newsletter, 'Team Leader's Compass,' and holds regular seminars with experts from various fields. The company also actively utilizes LinkedIn, YouTube, and other social media and platform channels."We maximize opportunities to interact with customers and the benefits we can provide by forming strategic partnerships with consulting, coaching, and other system providers in different fields. After receiving our first seed investment in April 2024, we were selected for TIPS. Based on our achievements over the past year, we are currently in the pre-A funding round."What made CGO Choi decide to start a new company? "A vague dream of starting my own business that I've had since childhood, connections with wonderful co-founders I admire, and discovering market opportunities were among the many factors that led me to become an entrepreneur."After starting his business, Choi said, "I feel rewarded by our small achievements, by the sense that we have delivered value to our customers and partners, and by our growth from zero to something positive through intense deliberation."Reversemountain has a total of ten employees, including three co-founders (CEO, CPO, and CGO), three developers, one AI developer, one designer, and two AI development interns.Regarding future plans, Choi said, "We will introduce it to potential large enterprises that are currently undergoing proof of concept (PoC) and open innovation," adding, "Our goal is to establish a stable foothold in the U.S. market."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com