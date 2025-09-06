[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'RestArt,' a startup that operates an artwork brokerage platform also named RestArt

Ji Won Lee, CEO of RestArt



Curating products inspired by various art forms, including lifestyle products

RestArt treats each artist as a brand and facilitates communication with them

RestArt is a startup that operates an artwork brokerage platform also named RestArt The company was founded in June 2024 by CEO Ji Won Lee (27).Lee said, "RestArt is a team that offers a new way for people to discover, communicate, and collect artworks in the digital age."RestArt is a platform that sells artwork, including paintings and sculptures by artists, as well as art products inspired by those works. RestArt not only sells original works but also curates and promotes products inspired by various art forms, such as lifestyle products, so that people can encounter and utilize art in their daily lives. Lee said, "Even people who are not ready to purchase paintings can feel the creativity of art in their daily lives.""Restart is unique in that it does not treat artwork as mere products but rather considers artists as brands. Our objective is to facilitate communication not only with the artwork itself but also with the artist behind it. To that end, we are developing a user interface that will showcase each artist's unique profile, including their working methods and stylistic preferences."RestArt prefers offline marketing, where people can see the works directly, rather than online advertising. Lee said, "We believe it is important to meet and speak with customers directly, not just rely on online advertising. We meet people, see how they react, and tell them the stories behind the artists and their works directly."RestArt is planning to meet customers in person at two events. The first is the 2025 Sinchon Start-up Fair on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The second is Weekalley in Anguk-dong from August 20 to August 26, 2025."RestArt places the utmost importance on conveying sensibility in art. The most effective way to establish a connection between people and art is to meet them in person, address their inquiries, and facilitate a shared understanding of the artist's perspective. While we will continue to utilize social media and digital channels, our primary focus at this time is on fostering genuine communication as the cornerstone of our marketing strategy."RestArt is committed to enhancing its core experience to operate an effective platform for both artists and buyers. In addition, it plans to attract investment as it grows."The subsequent phase will entail securing seed investment to expand our artist base, develop additional features, and fortify our marketing position. We believe that RestArt has the potential to change the way people relate to art, and we are looking for partners who share this vision."What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? "I have always enjoyed going to exhibitions. However, I didn't major in art, so although I was moved by the art I saw, I also felt there were difficulties. Although individual artists were branding themselves, the scattered information made it difficult for them to grow and generate consistent revenue. This was the starting point for Restart. I wanted to create a space where artists could express their identity, communicate with new audiences, and transform their creativity into a business. Initially, we financed the project with personal funds and government subsidies. We were able to develop the product without a large initial budget because we had a developer on our team. Having achieved initial growth and established the core of our platform, we are now preparing to attract external investment to help with our expansion."After starting her business, Lee said, "I feel the greatest satisfaction when artists are treated as true brands rather than as individuals who simply create artwork. When customers purchase artwork and send messages saying that they empathize with the stories behind it, I realize once again why I do this work.""Due to the nature of the platform, we have to consider both the supplier and the consumer. The effort and hardship are twice as much, but the reward is also twice as much when everyone is satisfied."Regarding future plans, Lee said, "In the short term, we are focusing on the June and August exhibitions and expanding our lineup of artists. In the long term, our goal is to become a platform where people can follow and support artists just as they follow and support their favorite brands or influencers rather than simply purchasing artwork."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com