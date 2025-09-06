[Sungkyunkwan University Campus Town Startups 2025] 'Mitsu Noib,' a startup operating a premium jewelry brand

Bion Kim, CEO of Mitsu Noib



Designing premium jewelry with modeling depth based on structural aesthetics

Directly producing all processes from design to production and completion through a digital-based modeling system

Mitsu Noib is a startup operating a premium jewelry brand. The company was founded in July 2024 by CEO Bion Kim (34)."Mitsu Noib is a brand that designs premium jewelry with modeling depth based on structural aesthetics. We combine artistry and technical skills in a balanced way. We operate all processes in-house, from design to production and completion, through our own metal manufacturing factory and digital-based modeling system. Going beyond simple product production, we are establishing an independent creative system centered on design. We are preparing to expand globally with our unique modeling language aimed at the Korean and international premium markets."Its main products are chain necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and ear cuffs based on highly sophisticated modeling designs. Each product is composed of a unit structure rather than a pendant, providing the wearer with a volumetric modeling experience through disassembly and asymmetrical rhythms.Mitsu Noib's greatest competitive advantage is that it presents jewelry not as simple accessories, but as artistic sculptures completed with structure and modeling."By combining digital design with our in-house centrifugal casting technology, we achieve precise, non-standard unit structures and multi-layered three-dimensional effects that are difficult to produce using conventional manufacturing methods. Each unit has an independent form while creating an organic flow as a whole, and even the connecting parts are sculpturally designed, distinguishing it from existing chain jewelry. The tension-filled, sculptural flow and deconstructed structural beauty embody the brand's unique identity. The market has recognized its rarity and perfection through actual design sales and collaborations."Mitsu Noib is pioneering new markets by precisely targeting distribution channels and customer bases that match the brand's identity. Currently, the company is accepting B2B and B2G orders based on its factory and is scheduled to launch in Korea in September 2025. It is also in contact with buyers in Italy, France, Singapore, and Dubai to expand overseas."We are participating in a domestic fair in September and a HOMI fair in Italy, and we are expanding our overseas markets. For online marketing, we are focusing on maintaining the brand image and accumulating in-depth content rather than short-term exposure."What made CEO Kim decide to start a new company? "While studying design, I had long been interested in the plastic arts, and I had a desire to create jewelry that was not simply 'pretty jewelry,' but rather volumetric works that embodied form, structure, and feelings. However, I felt that most existing brands were commercial and trend-oriented, lacking originality. I studied in Italy, returned to Korea, and learned practical skills at an actual jewelry factory, where I experienced both the limitations and possibilities of metal modeling. Based on that experience, I decided to start a business to create a system that would allow me to complete 'my idea of jewelry as a plastic art' from design to production to completion with my hands."After starting her business, Kim said, "The most rewarding moments are when I hear reactions such as, 'This is more than just visually appealing; it's a work of art,' or 'How did you come up with this structure?'""I feel truly rewarded when I realize that my philosophy of 'wearable art' is not just a caption but that the designs themselves can resonate with people. When customers tell me that the jewelry is not only beautiful but also comfortable to wear, I feel very proud that I have achieved what I set out to do. The most rewarding part after starting a startup is being able to speak to the market in my own language and create 'something that someone actually wants'."Mitsu Noib consists of Kim and three employees. Lucas, who oversees our international operations; an artisan with over two decades of experience; and Selena, who helps bring the brand to life in many ways.Regarding future plans, Kim said, "We plan to make 2025 a year of significant growth for our brand by officially launching a premium D2C channel and distributing jewelry to high-end consumers in Korea and abroad. Ultimately, our core goal is to establish ourselves as a unique jewelry brand that 'speaks through its designs' in the global market and raise awareness of K-jewelry, which is still relatively unknown."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com