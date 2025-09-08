[CEO of Seoul fintechlab 2 Startup] 'Infiniteblock', a company providing digital asset custody services based on blockchain

Jung GuTae, CEO of Infiniteblock



Developing solutions for secure storage and real-time movement of digital assets

Infiniteblock's competitive advantage lies in its 'reliable technology' and 'regulatory friendliness'.

Infiniteblock is a startup that provides digital asset custody services based on blockchain. The company was founded in February 2022 by CEO Jung GuTae (44).Based on his experience in digital strategy and corporate finance at traditional financial institutions, CEO Jung founded Infiniteblock, driven by his belief in the future potential of the digital asset ecosystem.Infiniteblock specializes in digital asset custody and management, leveraging its blockchain technology, with a particular focus on virtual asset custody solutions for institutions and public organizations."We stand for reliable digital asset infrastructure, and we aim to evolve into a company that combines both technological innovation and regulatory responsiveness. We received cryptosecurity technology from Korea University's Blockchain Security Research Center, which facilitated both security and convenience against hacking. Recently, we've been working with government, municipal, and enterprise clients to make asset management more open and trustworthy through the use of blockchain technology."Infiniteblock's core service is a blockchain-based digital asset custody solution. The solution provides a customized infrastructure for corporations and institutions, keeping digital assets secure while enabling real-time asset movement, audit logs, account separation, permissions control, and more."We have recently established a custody system dedicated to the public sector for the digitization of criminal proceeds and seized assets held by government agencies, and this initiative is accumulating empirical results. The system's strength lies in its flexible structure, which enables it to adapt to the multi-chain era, supporting not only Bitcoin but also Ethereum, XRP, USDT, USDC, and other chains. We have also established a process to respond to external audits that are linked to our own modularized internal control system, in order to minimize accounting and legal risks for our institutional clients."Infiniteblock's competitive advantage lies in its 'reliable technology' and 'regulatory friendliness'. Private key management, which is the core of blockchain security, is a method of storing a single key in multiple fragments, making it much more resistant to hacking than traditional cold wallets, while maintaining the ability to transact in real-time."Another strength is that we are proactive in responding to regulatory changes in Korea and abroad. The Act on the Protection of Virtual Asset Users, which has been in effect since 2023, has strengthened the requirements for physical custody and segregation of customer assets. Infiniteblock applies a custody, physical custody, and segregation model that complies with this law to provide stable services that fully meet the regulatory system. Our experience in R&D demonstrations is also an advantage. The barrier to entry for this service is high because it's not just a B2B-focused e-wallet, but a B2B-specific service that public institutions can also utilize. Still, we have differentiated ourselves and gained customer trust."As a B2B-focused business, Infiniteblock's sales efforts are centered on strategic partnerships, government R&D, and demonstrations to public organizations, rather than external marketing. In cooperation with the Korean central government and local governments, the company is conducting a proof of concept (PoC) for managing digital asset custody and researching an audit response system. The company is also collaborating with the Korea Fintech Industry Association to develop policy proposals and continues to participate in seminars and forums focused on custody. In the long term, the company plans a Bitcoin spot ETF and stablecoin payment and remittance service linked to the global custody network.Infiniteblock has received seed investment from iM Bank, SK Securities, and Infobank Fintech Innovation Fund, which has enabled the company to stabilize its technology development and acquire early customers. The company is currently preparing to raise a Pre-A round of funding from strategic investors (SIs) and financial investors (FIs)."With the proven evidence of custody solutions, especially for governments and public institutions, and a clear B2B monetization structure, our growth potential is highly evaluated as a digital asset infrastructure company based on institutional customers. Infiniteblock is organized by experts from various fields, including technology, security, finance, and policy. "With a great team of executives including blockchain developers, financial companies, and consulting backgrounds, we are working to ensure that our custody is both technically safe and legally compliant. Especially regarding blockchain technology, we have key development personnel with experience in overseas projects, and we have good communication with the legislature and public institutions.""In the future, Infiniteblock will evolve beyond custody to become a digital asset infrastructure," said CEO Jung.