[CEO of Seoul fintechlab 2 Startup] 'JeongwooMaru', a company developing solutions for synthetic data generation to protect privacy

Choi Euisoon, CEO of JeongwooMaru



- Developed a structured data synthesis solution that provides insights beyond real-world data without requiring personal information

- Holds skills in preserving computational relationships, domain characteristics, and statistical consistency between important figures in structured data

JeongwooMaru is a startup that develops solutions for generating privacy-protected synthetic data for AI development based on structured data. The company was founded in September 2024 by CEO Choi Euisoon (53).CEO Choi began his career as an Oracle ERP consultant, where he has been consulting on financial and management accounting for approximately five years. He then moved to Nonghyup Central Association, where he worked on financial risk and credit for 12 years. Working with both business and data, he gained a deep understanding of the practical limitations in utilizing data due to the high volume of sensitive information.In particular, his first-hand experience with financial security incidents at Nonghyup made him realize the importance of security, which led him to pursue a master's and doctoral degree at Korea University's Graduate School of Information Security, where he acquired expertise in the intersection of privacy technology and AI. After that, he served as a research director at an AI company, where he worked diligently on developing synthetic data technology. These experiences ultimately led to the establishment of JeongwooMaru."The company name JeongwooMaru stands for ‘Jeong (right)’ and ‘Woo (more),’ which means ‘pursuing a more righteous path,’ and ‘Maru’ means the top. It captures our commitment to lead the way at the top of data ethics."JeongwooMaru develops solutions for structured data synthesis that provide insights beyond real-world data, without requiring personal information. The company's core competency is to generate high-quality synthetic data that can be used directly for AI model training and data analysis, particularly in industries with stringent data regulations, such as finance, healthcare, and public institutions.Its major item is RealDataEcho, a high-quality synthetic data generation solution that specializes in structured data.Most of the data held by companies and institutions, including customer information, financial transactions, medical records, public data, and more, is structured data stored in tabular form. This data is of utmost importance for AI learning. But at the same time, they are rarely utilized in practice due to privacy regulations, resulting in a dilemma. JeongwooMaru's solution is a technology that learns from real data to create 'realistic virtual data' that is de-identified, while retaining statistical characteristics and patterns.CEO Choi said the item's competitiveness is "the precision and reliability of the technology." "Structured data is more than just data that 'looks plausible'. If the computational relationships between numbers or domain characteristics are lost, the data cannot be used for real-world AI training. JeongwooMaru implemented an algorithm that reproduces the computational relationships between numbers, statistical distributions, and even correlations between categories. The quality of our data has been certified by the TTA, which found it to be 99.9% similar to real-world data. Our data is also officially listed on the AI Hub as financial synthetic data, which has provided us with empirical experience."Another strength of JeongwooMaru is its solution structure that is immediately applicable in practice. "For privacy reasons, many companies use pseudonyms or de-identified data; however, in reality, this data is often unusable and not helpful for AI development. To solve this problem, we offer a synthetic solution in the form of an on-premises base that meets security requirements while allowing users to customize their own data. Our data is structured to be safe, sound, and ready for practical use."JeongwooMaru has a combination of practical and technical understanding, based on its members' experience in financial risk and credit, as well as their majors in information protection. They have the experience to successfully develop financial synthetic data for the first time in Korea. "Our solution is built by a team that understands the sensitivity and context of data. This gives us a competitive advantage over other teams that rely solely on technology."In addition to CEO Choi, JeongwooMaru is led by a CTO with 30 years of IT experience, a CSO responsible for sales and marketing in the financial sector, and an AI engineer who has created financial synthesis data.“Our short-term goal is to stably supply synthetic data solutions to financial, public, and medical institutions in Korea, and to gain trust in the industry through demonstrated cases,” said CEO Choi about his plans. “Based on this, we plan to upgrade our solutions and prepare for overseas expansion by challenging support programs for technology-based startups such as TIPS and Deep Tech TIPS.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com