[CEO of Seoul fintechlab 2 Startup] 'Credos Partners,' a startup that develops a financial software platform for overseas bonds and private investment for Wealth Management operations

Andrew Lee, CEO of Credos Partners



Provision of IT infrastructure that supports the entire process of private placement investment operations, including transactions with overseas financial companies, investment analysis, sales support, orders, and sales ledgers

Credos Partners is a fintech startup that develops a private investment operation platform for private banking, custody, securities token, stable coin etc. The company was established in April 2022 by CEO Andrew Lee (49) with the motto of ‘Globalization, Digitization and ESG initiatives’ for financial market disruption.CEO Lee brings over a decade of experience from international banks in Hong Kong, where he specialized in alternative investments, cross-border finance, and new business development across Asia. His background also includes six years in consulting, with expertise in new business strategies, information strategy planning, and big-data analytics system development. Leveraging this extensive experience, Mr. Lee spearheads "Global and Digital" initiatives for financial institutions, drawing inspiration from advanced overseas banking technologies and services while meticulously adhering to local regulations.Credos Partners is a B2B SaaS fintech company, twice recognized by the Financial Services Commission of Korea with Regulatory-Sandbox awards. Our team comprises former investment bankers from international institutions, executives from leading asset managers, and engineers from major technology companies. We are dedicated to innovating Korea's and Asia's private investment landscape, which we believe remains underdeveloped. We are actively expanding our operations in Korea, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Europe through strategic collaborations with major tech firms like Google, NAVER, and Dunamu, as well as numerous local and international financial institutions.Embracing the agility of a startup, Credos Partners aims to advance the Korean financial market and facilitate its global expansion by integrating sophisticated financial techniques from international banks with cutting-edge technologies such as AI, blockchain, and cloud computing.The Alternative Investment Platform (AIP) is a comprehensive IT infrastructure designed for cross-border bond and private investment operations. It facilitates online trading of overseas investment products and provides integrated support for investment analysis, sales, and ledger management. This platform empowers Korean financial companies to offer a wider array of overseas products—previously exclusive to global private banks and difficult to access. It also provides investment analysis at the level of expert financial advisors and enables small-scale, customer-specific portfolio rebalancing without the need for specialized personnel.Mr. Lee states, "All processes are seamlessly integrated through our online infrastructure. Financial companies can anticipate a stable and swift launch of new businesses, expanded product lines, improved operational efficiency, and strengthened internal controls." He further adds, "This will also alleviate concerns surrounding bond wrap accounts, embezzlement of trust funds, and issues related to overseas and alternative investments, such as those highlighted by past incidents like Lime and Optimus."By providing SaaS for business networks and IT infrastructure, Credos Partners enables financial companies to launch new ventures without concerns about staffing, costs, or project failures. AI plays a crucial role by automating processes such as analysis, monitoring, and report generation, tasks traditionally performed by investment banking professionals. Furthermore, conventional offline transactions between financial companies—often involving individual contracts and physical seals—are replaced by secure online transactions utilizing distributed ledger verification and standardized online agreements in the form of security tokens. This digital transformation significantly enhances the efficiency and activation of alternative investments. With our expertise in cloud usage under network segregation regulations, Credos Partners can also facilitate previously unfeasible internal and external linked tasks. These strengths have garnered inquiries not only domestically but also from private and custodian banks across Europe.Credos Partners aims for exponential growth through a "snowball effect," leveraging initial client references while navigating a conservative domestic market. The company differentiates itself by offering an all-in-one SaaS solution that eases the burden of new business development. This solution maximizes benefits for partner financial institutions by bundling services, from overseas product supply to security tokens, and ensures stability in both introduction and operation, covering aspects from regulation to cloud integration."Upon our founding, we secured angel investment from investment banking industry experts, followed by seed investment from the Fintech Innovation Fund (SNU Techno Holdings) in 2023," Mr. Lee explains. "Since then, we've operated without additional investments, supported by various policy projects, including the Ministry of SMEs and Startups’ TIPS, Fintech Center Korea programs, and others이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com