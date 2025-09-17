[CEO of Seoul fintechlab 2 Startup] 'Teramime,' a startup that develops AI-based solutions for analyzing human mime

Park Jaejun, CEO of Teramime



Analyzing individual patterns of lip movements and applying them to security solutions, advancing to command recognition solutions

Developing solutions that satisfy both convenience and security in authentication

Teramime is a startup developing solutions that analyze human mime (actions and gestures) using AI. The company was founded in August 2024 by CEO Park Jaejun (22).Teramime chose LIPS as its first focus. It analyzed individual patterns of lip movements and applied them to security solutions. The company is now advancing to a command recognition solution.The developed item is called 'LIPS-security.' LIPS-security is a two-factor, simultaneous authentication solution that uses AI to process facial recognition (1st) and silent, secret-word authentication (2nd) at the same time. This revolutionary new biometric authentication solution achieves the dual goals of convenience and security, both of which are especially important in the smart era."To overcome the existing threat of deepfake facial recognition, we used each individual's lip movement patterns as a second factor. When a user registers a secret word, the solution verifies their identity through dual authentication by randomizing and learning the changes in their lip landmark movements. When extracting lip landmarks, we applied phonetics to develop an algorithm that distinguishes dynamic lip shapes, focusing on vowels and labial consonants, even in silent speech. In the future, we aim to learn each individual's speech characteristics and perform continuous, unconscious authentication without a separate verification process.""Existing biometric authentication has limitations," said Park. "For example, biometric information cannot be changed once leaked. There are also separate hardware costs. Facial authentication is highly valued in biometric authentication, but it is subject to security threats, such as deepfake technology and generative AI images.""Teramime technology, on the other hand, maximizes the simplicity of facial authentication while enhancing security. It enables users to change their passwords by updating the secret word and uses liveness detection technology that employs lip movements to better counter deepfakes. Finally, we develop our technology using a standard camera, enabling its application in diverse driving environments."Teramime values B2B partnerships and collaborates with large enterprises, security companies, and research institutions. The company participated in CES 2025 and was recently selected as a finalist for the WIPO Global Awards 2025. It plans to expand its presence on various global stages."We are securing the reliability of our technology through research collaborations with Korea University and KAIST and by expanding our cooperation partners with the support of the Korea University Crimson Startup Support Group and the 2nd Seoul Fintech Lab."What made CEO Park decide to start a company? "I have always thought about ideas that would innovate society. I realized that it would be more effective to start a business than to conduct research in isolation, as it is necessary to bring them to fruition. My father had started an IT startup before me, so I learned a lot from him and received his support. I first got the idea for the solution from 'lip reading'—the skill of inferring the meaning of words by looking at the shape of the mouth—used by deaf and hard-of-hearing people. Observing their communication through visual data instead of voice, I pondered, 'whether we could integrate this technology with AI to assist more individuals.'"After starting his business, Park said, "I felt very rewarded when I received feedback at the CES booth or during technology demonstrations, including comments like, 'This technology will be handy' and 'This technology seems essential for society.'" He added, "People's recognition of our work as a practical tool capable of solving various social problems beyond mere technology motivates our team.""I believe that this technology will soon be applied in various fields, such as finance, public services, and healthcare, to make people's lives safer and more convenient. Teramime's ultimate goal is to create a company that makes a real contribution to society."Teramime consists of five members, including AI engineers, security researchers, and planners. Regarding plans, Park said, "In the mid- to long term, we plan to advance the LIPS command and implement an interface that enables silent control and authentication on various devices, such as kiosks, smartphones, and AI home appliances. In particular, we are preparing to collaborate with AIoT device manufacturers so that our technology can benefit elderly, deaf, and hard-of-hearing individuals, as well as industrial environments that rely on silent operations."