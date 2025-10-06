[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Gimme Sabor,' a food-tech startup for producing natural flavoring agents in Spain

Victor Garcia Montero, CEO, Gimme Sabor



Developing 100% plant-based, allergen-free, clean-label flavoring agents and protein products

Recreating animal-based flavors and textures from botanical ingredients using proprietary reverse-engineering technology

Gimme Sabor is a food-tech startup that originated in Spain. Spanish founder Victor Garcia Montero (34) established the company first in Spain in 2022, followed by a Korean branch in 2024."We focus on developing 100% plant-based, allergen-free, clean-label flavorings and protein products to replicate the taste of animal-based foods faithfully. Our mission is to make the shift to healthier, more sustainable foods effortless—without giving up the flavors people love. After being selected for the 2024 K-Startup Grand Challenge, we established our Korean corporation and are now actively expanding our business here, thanks to the Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package program.”Our main products are allergen-free, clean-label natural flavorings, including plant-based bacon, tuna, lobster, aged cheese, chocolate, and caramel. In addition, the company offers more than 30 flavors—ranging from savory profiles such as meat, cheese, fish, and seafood to sweet varieties—and continues to develop new flavors on an ongoing basis. These products fall into savory and sweet categories.Additionally, Gimme Sabor is collaborating with its Jeju partners to develop products tailored for Korean cuisine, including Halal-certified plant-based pork alternatives and donkatsu.“We are developing efficient and sustainable plant-based, ready-to-use sauces like Bolognese, Puttanesca, and Pesto. We also provide customized solutions to help large food corporations develop healthy and sustainable products."Gimme Sabor’s proprietary reverse-engineering flavor reconstruction technology recreates animal-based tastes and textures from plant ingredients. One of the company’s key strengths is that its allergen-free, clean-label, and Halal-certified products appeal to a broad spectrum of consumers.“We are developing products tailored to Korean gastronomic culture through local R&D partnerships. Our goal is to reduce costs and develop sustainable food in Korea through a scalable B2B licensing model that enables local production."Gimme Sabor markets its products through direct collaboration with food manufacturers, distributors, and food service companies. For B2C, it sells through European online channels like Miravia, Amazon, Alibaba, and TikTok, and is currently preparing a Wadiz campaign in Korea."We plan to partner with Korean influencers and chefs to localize our marketing efforts and strengthen consumer trust. We have received initial investment and public innovation grants and are now accelerating our growth in Korea. We are preparing a new investment round to expand into other Asian markets, including Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia."What led CEO Victor Garcia Montero to start the company? “I was working as a corporate lawyer and decided to follow my passion to create a project with a positive impact. I founded the company to contribute to a healthier and more sustainable food system. We started with personal funds and small grants and have grown with the support of public programs and investors."After launching the company, CEO Montero expressed, "It is incredibly rewarding to see our products reaching people’s tables and help build a more sustainable future." He also added, "Being selected for prestigious programs such as the K-Startup Grand Challenge and the Early-Stage Startup Package is also a significant point of pride for us."Looking ahead, Gimme Sabor aims to become a key player in Korea and the broader Asian plant-based market by localizing flavors and launching tailored products—with Korea as a strategic hub for regional expansion. We will expand our local team, scale up production with our Korean partners, and roll out new, region-specific products. Our long-term goal is to make Korea the central hub for our expansion across Asia."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com