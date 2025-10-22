[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Seosaroun,' a startup providing AR content services

Lee JungA, CEO of Seosaroun



Leveraging 'WEVER,' a proprietary web-based, installation-free AR solution

Creating immersive AR experiences in history, art, and tourism

Seosaroun is a startup that specializes in producing and operating AR content services. CEO Lee JungA founded the company in May 2022."We utilize WEVER, our proprietary, installation-free, web-based solution for providing AR content," said CEO Lee. She described Seosaroun as a company that is "making people's lives more valuable and fun with a total AR content package—including digital restoration, AR art, AR tourism, and AR curation—that merges the real and digital worlds.""To lead the social media-based AR experiences that MZ Generation is passionate about, both at home and abroad, we are leveraging our know-how in the character IP business. Through our 'IP Figure x AR Magic Card' service, which incorporates globally recognized character IPs, we are pioneering a new licensing market that combines physical merchandise with virtual AR digital content."Through its AR content service, Seosaroun produces and operates numerous immersive AR experiences in the fields of history, art, and tourism. The company has built a diverse portfolio, including AR curation services, the 'IP Figure x AR Magic Card' service, production of immersive AR content for history and art, AR restoration of historical independence symbols, AR art exhibitions, collectible AR collections, and AR tourism content."WEVER is the first integrated 'AR content service' of its kind, combining production, management, and operation for delivering installation-free, web-based AR content. Using its web-based Studio and AR Content Management System (CMS), users can create and manage AR content in a GUI environment without any coding. Furthermore, our proprietary 'AR content service operating system' allows us to manage the entire WEVER service in-house directly."This past February, CEO Lee was invited to speak at the 99th Tokyo International Gift Show Spring 2025. She delivered a lecture on the topic, "Trends in Korean Characters and Marketing Strategies Using 'AR GIFT.'" In December last year, leveraging her network and global business capabilities, CEO Lee signed an MOU for domestic IP distribution with Kamio Japan, a leading Japanese IP business company."We have received KRW 50 million in angel investment, and in 2025, we are participating in the Early-Stage Startup Package and the K-camp program operated by MYSC. We aim to attract an additional KRW 100 to 300 million won in investment and receive a TIPS recommendation to further our technology and service development.”What led CEO Lee to start her own company? "I have accumulated extensive experience and know-how in the character IP licensing industry, working back and forth between Korea and Japan. I felt a new medium was needed for IP promotions, and after much thought, I came to see the appeal and potential of AR technology, which fuses the real world with digital content."Seosaroun is a company of leading experts in the domestic IP content and art sectors, including CEO Lee, who has conducted global business for many years. "Our team includes a content planning expert who previously served as the head of design operations for Samsung Electronics across 128 countries, a project manager with extensive experience in exhibition planning and immersive content, and top talent from Korea’s leading art markets. With the power of these capable employees, we will reform and expand the service market."Regarding future plans, CEO Lee stated, "We will create a wide range of AR content leveraging domestic IP and cultural assets (K-culture) to serve as a foothold for entering the global market," adding, "Our goal is to broaden the diversity of our creative content and expand opportunities for market access.""We want to build an entirely new, unprecedented AR content total package—creating a platform that stands as the representative hub for AR content, much like YouTube."이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com