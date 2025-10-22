[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Sumlution,' a company that tackles island challenges with island resources

Jeon Seong Hwan, CEO of Sumlution



Developing biodegradable marine buoys using local eco-friendly technology

Collaborating with Jeju's Haenyeo community, fishing communities, and environmental groups for product testing

Sumlution — a combination word of "Sum" (island) and "Solution" — is a company founded with the mission to solve island-specific problems by utilizing local resources. CEO Jeon Seong Hwan (27) established the company in May 2024.While majoring in Public Relations and Social Welfare at Jeju National University, Jeon developed a strong commitment to local community issues. In particular, witnessing the worsening environmental conditions in Jeju’s seas and the growing problem of marine debris inspired him to look for practical, hands-on solutions. During this process, he encountered spent mushroom substrate from local farms and seaweed byproducts left along the coast. Recognizing that these materials had potential beyond being treated as waste, he explored ways they could serve as new resources for ocean protection."Sumlution is developing biodegradable marine buoys based on eco-friendly technology that utilizes these local resources. This offers a fundamental alternative to conventional polystyrene buoys, helping address microplastic pollution, retrieval challenges, and damage to the fishing environment. The buoys are also equipped with GPS tracking functions to improve recovery efficiency, with plans to expand toward a data-driven marine debris response system. The company's main strategy goes beyond just making products, aiming to create a local, circular model that combines environment, technology, education, and digital solutions.Its flagship item under development is its "biodegradable, eco-friendly marine buoy." Made primarily from spent mushroom substrate and seaweed byproducts (chiefly Sargassum horneri) generated in Jeju, it is designed to address the environmental problems caused by the polystyrene buoys traditionally used in aquaculture and fishing.In collaboration with environmental organizations in Jeju, Sumlution has produced prototypes following tests for buoyancy, durability, and degradability, and is concurrently conducting marine attachment tests for field validation and pursuing certification. A key advantage is that after a period of use, the buoy naturally biodegrades and can be converted into products, such as fertilizer or livestock feed.The competitive edge of Sumlution's eco-friendly buoy is not merely its "alternative material," but its integrated solution of technological, environmental, and social value. First is the differentiated material. Conventional polystyrene buoys are made from petroleum-based plastic that does not decompose, causing severe marine pollution. In contrast, Sumlution’s buoys utilize bio-based resources—spent mushroom substrate (mycelium-based cellulose) and seaweed byproducts—providing a foundational technology that is not only biodegradable but can also contribute to achieving carbon neutrality.Second is the community-based circular structure. It utilizes discarded resources from Jeju as raw materials and handles the entire process of production, validation, and collection on the island by collaborating with local fishing village associations and environmental groups. This reduces dependence on imported raw materials and creates public value by revitalizing the local economy and establishing a resource-circulation model.Third is the digital integration. The buoy incorporates GPS-based tracking to monitor drift in real time, which can be expanded for marine debris data collection, optimization of collection routes, and evidence for policy responses. This provides a foundation for it to evolve from a mere floating object into a digital marine environmental management solution.Fourth is post-use scalability. Recovered buoys can be converted into compost, fertilizer, or livestock feed. Interviews with Jeju haenyeo have positive feedback to switch, with one stating, "If discarded resources can be used again, I’d gladly make the change." In short, another competitive strength is its complete circular structure, where the 'end' of the product becomes the 'beginning' of a new resource.Finally, Sumlution is 'not just a team that makes products.' "We have diverse avenues for business expansion—including marine environmental education, citizen-participation campaigns, and ESG content—which are crucial for establishing the buoy as a 'marine environment brand.' The core competitiveness of Sumlution's item lies in its technology, field practicality, public value, content, and scalability."Regarding future plans, Jeon said, "Sumlution aims for its small marine solution, which started in Jeju, to expand beyond Korea to seas around the world. In the short term, our goals by the second half of 2025 are to enhance the eco-friendly buoy’s performance, obtain certifications, and begin B2G deliveries within the province. To that end, we are expanding field demonstrations with local fishing village associations and haenyeo cooperatives and establishing a supply base linked to 'Eco-Friendly Aquaculture Infrastructure' policy of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries."이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com