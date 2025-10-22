[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'AI C&T,' an EdTech company that revolutionizes reading through an AI content creation platform

Lee Moonyong, CEO of AI C&T



Automating the complete creation of text, image, and video story content

Built on a high-quality children's story database, established by 'Froebel,' a child education specialized company

AI C&T is a company that develops an AI content creation platform. The company was founded by CEO Lee Moonyong (52) in September 2024.Guided by the philosophy that "reading is the highest form of learning and play," AI C&T is developing a platform to keep children consistently engaged in reading, helping them develop continuous reading habits. By leveraging AI technology to revolutionize the entire reading process—before, during, and after—children are guided to develop lasting reading habits naturally. It is an AI EdTech company that is reshaping the reading paradigm."The platform is designed to provide quality reading experiences even for children who are easily marginalized in the digital environment. In particular, the platform offers a wide range of topics and content formats that spark children's interest in books, seamlessly linking these experiences to reading activities for a deeper, richer engagement. Above all, it was designed with an affordable cost structure to make a tangible contribution to closing both the educational and digital gaps."The AI content creation platform currently in development is an integrated system that automates the entire creation process for children’s story content, including text, images, and video. Its greatest innovation is that AI can now manage all steps that previously required collaboration among writers, designers, and video editors—entirely within a single platform."For example, just by inputting a story, it can be converted into images of various styles, such as illustration, realistic, or pastel, with voice, animation, and video automatically generated. Critically, the platform is built on Froebel’s extensive and high-quality database of children’s stories, which, as a result, ensures excellent content quality. Therefore, we can simultaneously satisfy the two key demands of the educational field: 'fast and efficient production' and 'high educational quality.'"AI C&T's partner, Froebel, recently launched AiTotal. For 48 years, Froebel has been a pioneer in early childhood education in Korea, dedicated to providing 'the right education for children.' Its flagship program, 'Total System,' is a multiple-intelligence integrated education solution tailored to the developmental stages of infants and toddlers, and it has earned the trust of parents for many years."Based on this philosophy and experience, we launched a new program in April 2025 called 'Froebel AiTotal.' This program, designed for children aged four and older, aims to cultivate versatile, polymath-type talents through an integrated curriculum that covers the humanities, math, science, arts, and economics—all of which are essential for the AI era that our children will live in. In collaboration with Professor Jeong Jaeseung of KAIST, we have structured the program to promote inquiry-based learning rooted in principles of developmental neuroscience. This approach allows children to explore and develop skills across various domains naturally. Furthermore, the educational value of Froebel’s traditional educational tool, 'Eunmul,' was recently scientifically proven through joint research with Professor Jeong’s neuroscience research team at KAIST."AI C&T’s technology is designed to convert the offline assets of educational companies into AI-based digital content. "Our greatest strength is the ability to produce high-quality content quickly, thanks to Froebel's extensive database of children's stories accumulated over decades, which provides quality training data," said CEO Lee. "While many AI services on the market stop at simple analysis or recommendations, AI C&T is focused on actual content creation.""We can generate text, images, video, animation, and voice in an integrated manner. The content can be varied and expanded according to educational goals or a child’s developmental level. I am confident that our unique technology—which dramatically reduces the time and cost of content creation through AI while maintaining high educational quality—is highly competitive in the market."AI C&T’ has secured Froebel as its initial customer. After completing the development, the company plans to sell its 'AI Content Creation Platform' to other publishers who face challenges in content production due to high costs.The AI C&T team is composed of five members: two developers, two in planning and marketing, and one in business management. All members have experience carrying out various projects in the EdTech field (including AI) and are talented individuals with the necessary technical skills and business execution capabilities.Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, "The trends in education and reading are changing. Sticking to old methods can limit the growth of both children and teachers. We will change the very method of content creation through AI and continue to contemplate what constitutes better education and the right kind of learning for children, creating platforms and programs that reflect those ideals."이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com