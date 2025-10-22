[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'AutoNS', a company developing on-device AI control software in the automotive field

Kim Byungsoo, CEO of AutoNS



AutoNS is a company that develops on-device artificial intelligence (AI) control software in the automotive field. CEO Kim Byoungsoo (56) founded the company in February 2024."There are advanced controllers, such as HPCs (High Performance Computers), used for navigation or autonomous driving, but general controllers contain an electronic component, called an MCU, into which software is embedded. Such controllers are installed in vehicles in numbers ranging from dozens to 100. Recently, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence has led to the emergence of large AI models known as LLMs (Large Language Models) that operate in the cloud. However, due to the real-time requirements of automobiles, there is also a growing field of on-device AI, which enables the use of AI functions without needing a connection to a server."AutoNS is integrating on-device AI into automotive electronic components to drive mass-production quality innovation in software, which conventional algorithms have not been able to achieve fully. Currently, AutoNS is applying this to in-vehicle touch systems, with plans to expand into various areas such as automotive imaging and battery management control.On-device AI refers to AI that is embedded directly into the device. On-device refers to a device that runs pre-trained AI models within itself, without needing to separate cloud services or external interaction. In contrast, AI technologies such as ChatGPT use models with at least tens of billions of parameters, requiring storage and RAM (VRAM) capable of handling them, as well as high-performance computing power to process them. In other words, it operates in a cloud-based manner, sending the user’s input to a data center equipped with GPUs, NPUs, or TPUs for computation, and then returning the results to the user. However, this method has limitations: if the data center’s computing power becomes insufficient due to a high number of users, service disruptions may occur, response times may increase, and it cannot function in environments without internet connectivity.In contrast, most automobile functions require real-time performance, making on-device artificial intelligence essential. By embedding AI models directly into the device, computations can be performed locally. This allows for quick results without needing an internet connection. This is particularly important in critical situations, such as airbag deployment or brake operation, where immediate response is crucial.CEO Kim emphasized, "Optimally embedding AI into MCUs (Microcontrollers) with low CPU computational load is AutoNS’s competitive edge.""Due to the B2B nature of the automotive industry, we are marketing to Company I, a Tier 1 supplier that has been delivering products related to Hyundai Motor Company. I also have experience working as an executive at that company, serving as head of the development department."How did CEO Kim come to start the business? "I have worked in automotive parts development for about 30 years. I developed automotive electronic components at Tier 1 suppliers of Hyundai Motor Company, including Hyundai Mobis. After spending 30 years in corporate life, I was eager to take on the challenge of starting my own business. Instead of continuing as a manager, I wanted to return to being a hands-on developer. My sons have all grown up and become adults, and with my family relatively settled, I wanted to do what I truly wish to pursue."Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, "Based on the experience I gained during my 30-year corporate career, we plan to carry out our technology development roadmap step by step at the startup," adding, "We aim to expand the application of on-device AI within automobiles to areas, such as imaging and batteries, thereby further enhancing the competitiveness of Korea’s automotive electronic component technology."이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com