[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Zenith,' an engineering company dedicated to the modification

Zenith is an engineering company dedicated to modifying and optimizing manned and unmanned rotary-wing aircraft for both military and civilian use. CEO Yong-Ju Chu (46) founded the company in January 2023.Zenith is designing and supporting wireless communication equipment for the Army and Air Force by maximizing lightness and robustness, and is collaborating with United Aircraft, a Chinese drone consortium.CEO Chu is currently a university professor and has conducted research in the automotive R&D field for over 15 years. He is currently focusing his research on the field of manned and unmanned aircraft.“Our startup item specializes in the weight reduction and miniaturization of products for the modification and modernization of manned and unmanned rotary-wing aircraft, and we are currently engaged in optimization engineering for various communication and electronic equipment. In particular, along with modifying aircraft structures for the miniaturization of wireless communication equipment, we are also redesigning products with miniaturization and robustness in mind to ensure structural stability.”CEO Chu said, “As an engineering company, we carry out optimal design based on our experience in structural design and analysis,” adding, “We are leveraging our long-standing experience in the automotive field.”“Our item has been miniaturized from a product whose software was designed by KAI Networks, the nation’s leading communications provider, making it small enough to be mounted on unmanned aircraft.”Zenith is currently working on establishing sales channels to supply wireless communication equipment for unmanned aircraft, with a focus on Singapore and China. The company is also collaborating with United Aircraft, a Chinese drone consortium, on a project in partnership with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.“We are making efforts to attract investment from United Aircraft, a Chinese drone consortium. We are currently in investment negotiations with Alcove, a global investment company.”How did CEO Chu come to start the business? “While collaborating with HeliKorea on defense projects, I saw the opportunity to contribute to the modernization and upgrading of military equipment, which led me to take on the challenge of starting this company. We received investment from the Korea Institute of Startup & Entrepreneurship Development and secured the remaining funds personally.”After founding the company, CEO Chu said, “I feel a sense of fulfillment when I see the parts I personally designed, tested, and verified being installed in the field and applied to our military.”Regarding future plans, CEO Chu said, “Since our nation is a latecomer in the unmanned aircraft sector, we intend to approach it step by step rather than rushing,” adding, “Our goal is to develop a form that can be mounted on heavy unmanned aircraft within two years and to promote it.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com