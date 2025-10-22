[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'KaiLab,' a company developing AI-based medical document automation solutions

Jong-Yeup Kim, CEO of KaiLab



KaiLab is a company developing AI-based medical document automation solutions. CEO Jong-Yeup Kim (49) founded the company in September 2024.CEO Kim is an otolaryngologist with over 15 years of professional experience in the medical field and a professor teaching medical informatics at a medical school.“I decided to start this company to address the challenges I faced in the medical field. At KaiLab, we are developing AI-driven solutions to improve the efficiency of medical professionals. Our goal is to leverage medical AI and digital healthcare technologies to automate tasks for healthcare providers and enhance the quality of patient care.”The flagship product, 'Doctor Pencil,' is an AI-based solution that converts and organizes voice input from medical staff into text to create medical records. It operates in real time during medical consultations, and its strength lies in implementing a customized language model (LLM) that reflects the specialized terminology and documentation patterns commonly used in internal medicine, family medicine, pediatrics, and otolaryngology.“Doctor Pencil instantly interprets and summarizes voice input during consultations to generate medical records in SOAP format. In particular, it has adopted a structure that can be used immediately without replacing the EMR. The fact that it can be implemented without changing the hospital system is a significant advantage. In addition, we conducted fine-tuning with over 2,000 voice data samples collected directly from medical sites, and applied customized models for each clinical department to enhance accuracy and usability.”Doctor Pencil is securing its initial user base by operating booths and demonstrating the product at clinical society meetings and academic conferences. Sales activities are being carried out targeting tertiary general hospitals and primary healthcare institutions. B2B sales activities are also being conducted in collaboration with partner companies, with plans to pursue digital marketing collaborations with pharmaceutical companies in the future.How did CEO Kim come to start the business? “The motivation for founding the company was clear. Experiencing the inefficiency of medical record writing and the heavy workload of medical staff in the field every day, I felt that someone who understands the field and can directly solve the problems had to step forward. The initial funds were secured through the founder’s own resources and by actively utilizing government startup support programs.”After founding the company, CEO Kim said, “The greatest reward is receiving feedback that we are creating products that are truly helpful to medical professionals,” and added, “There has been feedback from tertiary hospitals and clinics that the time required for writing medical records has been reduced and the quality of the records has improved. At such moments, I am reminded of the true value of founding this company.”Regarding future plans, CEO Kim said, “In the short term, our goal is to advance Doctor Pencil and achieve stable market entry,” and added, “In the mid to long term, we will expand its functions for various healthcare professions such as nurses, pharmacists, and physical therapists, and evolve it into a platform that supports the automation of hospital-wide administration. Furthermore, we are preparing for global market entry and expansion into the medical tourism sector.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com