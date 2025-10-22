[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Quantum HiTech,' a company developing an AI platform that predicts

HyunJoo Ahn, CEO of Quantum HiTech



Providing TRIZ-AI, an online battery diagnostic AI service based on real-driving electric vehicle big data

Analyzing BMS (Battery Management System) data in the cloud to provide instant diagnosis of the condition

Quantum HiTech develops an AI platform that predicts and diagnoses the safety and lifespan of electric vehicle batteries. CEO HyunJoo Ahn (53) founded the company in September 2023.CEO Ahn introduced the company by saying, "Quantum HiTech is a deep-tech startup with the vision of enabling a sustainable e-mobility future through big data and AI."" As the number of electric vehicles grows, so do challenges such as battery performance degradation, fire hazards, used-car value assessment, and battery recycling. However, current battery diagnostic methods require removing and disassembling the battery for inspection, which is slow and inefficient. Quantum HiTech’s goal is to solve this problem through data and AI."Its core technology is an AI-based online battery diagnostic system using real-world driving data delivered through the TRIZ-AI platform."TRIZ-AI is a big data–based AI platform that predicts the health status and remaining lifespan of EV batteries. It is equipped with functions to process big data and AI in the cloud, providing real-time mobile services. The real-time diagnostic service provided through TRIZ-AI is available via a mobile app and an integrated control web platform. For reference, TRIZ-AI is named after the acronym of the Russian phrase Teoriya Resheniya Izobretatelskikh Zadatch (Theory of Inventive Problem Solving)."One of its core functions is real-time diagnostics during operation. Without removing or disassembling the battery from the vehicle, it analyzes BMS (Battery Management System) data in the cloud to provide instant condition diagnostics.This enables the estimation and prediction of battery state of health (SOH) and remaining useful life (RUL). "Based on battery degradation functions, the current SOH and RUL are estimated, and future SOH and RUL are predicted using time-series deep learning algorithms. This enables accurate evaluation of the remaining value of batteries."It also features early detection and warning functions for battery fires and anomalies. It monitors real-time cell-level voltage and current, as well as vehicle- and module-level temperatures, analyzes anomalies such as cell-to-cell imbalance and rapid thermal rise, and provides alert notifications. It can also determine the reusability of used batteries within an hour based on rapid charge–discharge data."TRIZ-AI is trained on high-resolution BMS data of 1Hz or higher collected from vehicles operating on actual roads. For over two years, we have been validating the algorithm using EV bus and taxi data from Jeju and Busan, and this data serves as a key asset that differentiates the platform's accuracy."Additionally, by combining a stress model that considers various variables such as charging speed, charge–discharge patterns, driving habits, and temperature with time-series deep learning algorithms, It accurately predicts battery degradation and lifespan under real-world usage."It is based on a challenging modeling process that requires the ability to compensate for variable temperatures, depending on the characteristics of voltage that dynamically change with the discharge current during EV driving. We have filed three patents for this technology, and one has been registered."Quantum HiTech is currently entering the market with demonstrations targeting transportation companies and rental car businesses. It is pioneering early sales channels through collaboration with EV data platform companies and used battery inspection companies."As a platform business, securing initial data and conducting demonstrations are extremely important. For that reason, we are focusing our initial efforts on investments to secure data. Starting in 2026, we plan to expand our business to used-car dealers, insurance companies, used battery inspections, and the B2C market. In December 2024, the company secured angel investment and is currently raising additional funding this year. Starting with the Ministry of Science and ICT’s Promising SaaS Startup Development Program in April 2024, followed by the Startup Growth Development Support Program under the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in October 2024, the Ministry of Science and ICT’s XaaS Leading Project in April 2025, and the selection for the Early-Stage Startup Package in May 2025, The company has been securing funding through government support programs and steadily expanding its growth."Quantum HiTech consists of CEO Ahn and team members who previously worked together at Hyundai Motor and other companies. "They are AI and platform experts in the automotive and battery fields who share the vision for the business and technology. In particular, the CTO has been working with me since our time at Hyundai Motor to develop key big data and AI technologies, and the platform team leader is an expert in real-time cloud-based platform services with experience at leading global companies such as Amazon."Regarding future plans, CEO Ahn said, "Quantum HiTech aims to 'provide a global battery diagnostic service that enables all electric vehicles worldwide to run without battery concerns, pursuing sustainable and eco-friendly mobility.'"