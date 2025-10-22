[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Forebus withyou,' a restaurant marketing agency

Choi Bora, CEO of Forebus withyou



Automatically generating content guides for self-employed restaurant owners

Developing an influencer-matching all-in-one marketing SaaS

Forebus withyou is a restaurant marketing agency. CEO Choi Bora (29) founded the company in August 2024.CEO Choi said, "We carry out marketing for a wide range of restaurant businesses, from large franchises to local small businesses," adding, "We are particularly specialized in digital campaigns centered on short-form content such as Reels and Shorts."Forebus withyou is developing an automatic content guide generator for self-employed restaurant owners and an influencer-matching all-in-one marketing SaaS.“In fact, many small business owners want to try short-form advertising but often struggle with content planning or how to leverage influencers. As a result, they end up leaving it entirely to influencers, which leads to a vicious cycle where the content focuses more on the influencers' own channel management rather than on marketing effectiveness."The Forebus withyou solution utilizes past campaign data to enable AI to automatically generate content guides. Its core is to precisely match influencers that best fit the generated guide, helping advertisers achieve tangible results."It is an all-in-one structure that enables everything from content guide generation to influencer matching to be handled at once. From the advertiser's perspective, all processes are carried out within a single system, without the need to move between multiple agencies or platforms. Since influencers are matched based on performance-driven data, campaign efficiency is relatively high. We have a database of over 1,000 content guides, more than 10,000 performance records, and a network of over 1,000 influencers. The AI system trained on these provides precise and highly reliable results."Forebus withyou’s own channel has over 300,000 followers, providing natural exposure and branding for the solution. In addition, the company is pursuing B2B collaborations and MOUs with other advertising agencies that have shown interest in its solution. It continues to keep possibilities open for market expansion and partnerships.How did CEO Choi come to start the business? “While working as an individual creator and experiencing outsourcing projects from several advertising agencies, I began to question whether advertisers’ budgets were truly being utilized effectively. In particular, short-form content requires a clear understanding of the media characteristics, yet in many cases, campaigns are executed without actually having produced such content. The awareness of wanting to solve such inefficiencies was the starting point of the business. Fortunately, with a proposal from the CEO of an F&B brand we had previously worked with on marketing, we were able to start as a partner company without requiring significant initial capital."After founding the company, CEO Choi said, "I feel a great sense of fulfillment whenever I see cases where sales increase, waiting lines form, and second branches open after advertising campaigns," adding, "When business owners who were initially skeptical about marketing say, 'This time it was truly different,' and place their trust in us, I realize how valuable this work is."Forebus withyou is operated by a six-member team consisting of a video editor, a content editor, a customer communication manager (C/S), a marketer, and me as CEO.Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, "I want to bridge the gap between small business owners and marketing," adding, "Even though marketing is essential in today’s era, many small business owners continue to make inefficient expenditures due to a lack of information. Going forward, I want to share practical marketing knowledge widely through free lectures and content."“The very reason for Forebus withyou’s existence, and the direction we want to uphold in the future, is to bring attention to restaurants that are delicious yet unknown, and to stores that are diligent yet unseen.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com