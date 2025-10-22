[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Flyer,' a startup that developed an LED-linked smart guitar and a rhythm game–based learning platform

Lee Hansoo and Kang Haneol, CEOs of Flyer



Allowing users to play songs by moving their fingers along the lights on the guitar in sync with the music from the app

Focusing on play rather than practice, allowing skills to improve naturally through fun and immersive experiences

Flyer is a startup founded on the philosophy of 'enjoying music, not just studying music,' with the vision that 'music is not something to be learned, but something to be enjoyed.' CEO Lee Hansoo (31) and CMO (Chief Music Officer) Kang Haneol (34) founded the company in November 2022.CEO Lee said, "Flyer is a company that turns music into 'play' rather than 'learning,' creating the joy of flying through performance.""Traditional guitar learning is filled with difficult and tedious elements such as sheet music interpretation and theory memorization. In fact, 90% of beginners give up the guitar within a year. To solve this problem, we are developing a game-based learning system that allows users to play without sheet music, simply by following the lights. Beyond a simple guitar education service, we aim to build a brand that fulfills the promise that anyone can play within five minutes." (CEO Lee Hansoo)Flyer's core services are a 'guitar with built-in LEDs' and a 'rhythm game–based app' that connects with it. Users can play songs by moving their fingers along the lights on the guitar. Unlike traditional methods, they can enjoy playing immediately and build their skills without needing to interpret sheet music or memorize chords.CMO Kang said, "It is a learning method focused on play rather than practice, where skills improve naturally through fun and immersion," adding, "This approach is not just a novel product but has received feedback that it encourages even those who once gave up the guitar to play again.""Through an immersive rhythm game structure, playing becomes 'play.' Flyer's core competitiveness lies in its excellent scalability and ease of collaboration. Instead of manufacturing guitars directly, it operates a B2B2C structure by supplying only the LED boards. For guitar manufacturers, it can be applied immediately through OEM and ODM methods, and for academies, through LMS integration. Its real strength is that it connects directly to existing distribution channels and practice environments without additional production." (CMO Kang Haneol)Flyer is implementing a content marketing strategy by creating short-form videos for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. The company has approximately 4,000 Instagram followers, with some posts exceeding 1 million views.CMO Kang said, "We have already received offers of collaboration from practical music academies in the Seoul metropolitan area, and we are preparing to expand to more academies," adding, "We have also opened our own practical music academy, which we plan to use as a testing ground in real learning environments and as a hub for B2B expansion.""We are also preparing to enter the public sector (B2G, such as schools and welfare centers), and we are working on function customization and proposals so that it can be utilized in schools and welfare centers." (CMO Kang Haneol)After founding the company, CEO Lee said, "I feel the greatest sense of fulfillment when I see users being amazed as they play the guitar themselves," adding, "When people who had given up on playing the guitar pick it up again and smile, I feel assured and rewarded that I chose the right path."Regarding future plans, CMO Kang said, "After the official app launch, we will enhance its functions based on user feedback," adding, "Our goals include expanding OEM contracts with guitar manufacturers, extending B2B to guitar academies and B2G to public institutions, and entering the U.S. market."