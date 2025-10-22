[The CEO of Jeju National University Early-Stage Startup Package 2025] 'Plant Value,' a company that develops and distributes high-value new varieties using mutation breeding

LEE Hyo Yeon, CEO of Plant Value



Developed original technology to mass-produce four-leaf clovers using traditional breeding techniques

Producing four- and five-leaf clovers with high rarity and ornamental value in various colors and patterns

Plant Value is a company that develops and distributes high-value new varieties using mutation breeding. CEO Lee Hyo Yeon (64), a professor in the Department of Biotechnology at Jeju National University, founded the company in January 2025.Plant Value first selected clover lines with leaf mutations in the next generation by treating common white clover with radiation (gamma rays) at a specific stage. It then developed original technology to mass-produce four-leaf clovers using traditional breeding techniques."Using this technology, we are developing various varieties of four- and five-leaf clovers. We are currently transferring three patented varieties to external companies, and one variety, Green Bear, was already transferred in November 2024."CEO Lee said, "Four-leaf clovers symbolize luck and rarity and have high global demand, but there is a lack of varieties and cultivation technologies that can ensure stable mass production," adding, "Traditional white clovers have simple colors and shapes, making it difficult to expand the market for fancy goods or ornamental plants. At the same time, there is a recognized need for varieties of four- and five-leaf clovers with diverse colors and patterns that carry high rarity and ornamental value, but such varieties have not yet been developed.""In the case of four-leaf white clovers selected from nature, the size of the plant and the shape of the leaves are inconsistent, resulting in low commercial value. In botanical gardens in the United States, Europe, and Japan, three-leaf clovers collected from around the world are exhibited, but there is no exhibition of four- or five-leaf clovers."Plant Value has applied radiation treatment to existing three-leaf clover varieties with colored leaves, such as Green Ice and William, and is selecting leaf mutation variants from their progeny. Some of these have now been registered as patents."Plant Value has been cultivating four- and five-leaf mutant clovers in open fields or greenhouses for over 15 years. Since we possess expertise in the physiology, growth, and cultivation characteristics of clovers, mass production and uniform cultivation are possible. In addition, we hold molecular biological DNA markers and intellectual property rights for mutant four- and five-leaf clovers."Plant Value is pioneering sales channels through B2B strategies by licensing out domestically. "We supply to landscaping companies, botanical gardens, large ornamental plant retailers, and seed companies, and we are also conducting direct-to-consumer sales through online platforms. We are also preparing collaborations with landscaping companies and smart farm technology firms, and are working on signing an MOU with the Korea Landscape Association."CEO Lee said, "Additionally, we are pursuing overseas licensing out and platform business expansion," adding, "We are in discussions on the possibility of registering varieties in various fields for technology transfer to Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, as well as entry into the U.S. market."“Moreover, we plan to promote globally by participating in international seed expos, and aim to secure initial market share by partnering with key distribution partners in major countries."What made CEO Lee decide to start a new company? "As a plant biotechnology breeding expert, I judged that the advanced breeding technologies I researched during my tenure as a professor have very high potential for use in developing high-value new varieties. In particular, I was confident that the new varieties developed during my tenure would be transferred externally at high value, which motivated me to take on the challenge of founding the company."Regarding future plans, CEO Lee said, "Our short-term goal is to produce prototypes and secure initial customers within this year," adding, "We aim to grow into a global seed company through overseas market entry and export expansion."reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com