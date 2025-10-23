[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘RedefineAI,’ Automating Game QA Using AI

Jongseo Hwang, CEO of RedefineAI



Creating an AI automation solution to increase the productivity of game developers

Competitive advantage in ‘scalability’ due to the use of rapidly developing vision technology and LLMs

RedefineAI is automating game QA using AI. It was founded in April 2025 by CEO Jongseo Hwang (27).RedefineAI is creating a solution that will increase the productivity of game developers by using AI to automate the essential game development process of playing games, finding bugs, and fixing them.“Before launching the startup, I worked at WeMade and an AI startup, so I had the opportunity to explore how technologies like blockchain and AI could revolutionize the gaming industry. I graduated from a science high school and then the Department of Materials Science and Engineering at Seoul National University, where I also studied semiconductors. While in school, I created and managed the official SNU League of Legends team, and we won third place in the national college league. I also collaborated with professional teams such as Nongshim RedForce and T1. I had originally planned to join SK Hynix or Samsung Electronics to work as a semiconductor engineer, but in the summer of my fourth year, I became interested in the gaming industry. To solve business problems in the esports industry, I founded the first esports business society at the university, and we carried out projects in collaboration with professional teams, global game companies, and game startups.”Before a game is launched, it has to go through a QA process. This is because no matter how fun you think the game is, if it’s full of bugs, it will ruin the user experience. But the time spent finding and fixing these bugs is very inefficient. It’s difficult to test every case by manually playing through the game from start to finish. For example, the game might branch off into different scenarios, or in the case of multiplayer games, there are practically infinite possibilities.“It’s hard for small game companies in particular. They can’t afford to hire separate QA staff, so it’s done by the regular employees. This means that all the time that would otherwise have been spent on planning, development, and design has to go into the debugging process instead. RedefineAI is using AI to automate this repetitive testing work, which will free up developers to focus more on their core tasks.”CEO Hwang pointed to ‘scalability’ as the company’s competitive advantage. “It’s very difficult for AI to play games and find bugs directly, so when applying AI to a new game, the process of understanding the game and receiving data through the game engine creates a very high barrier to entry. Vision technology and LLMs have recently experienced rapid development. By using these to view the screen and play the game just like a human, we hope to lower the application costs for new games.”RedefineAI hasn’t reached the prototype stage yet. At the moment, it is meeting with game studios directly to better understand the problems they face. “I want to do the same for actual sales. In addition to our existing network in the game industry, we’re also sending cold emails directly to games studios and companies, meeting with them, and solving their issues.”What made CEO Hwang decide to start a new company? “Currently, the game industry is suffering due to rising production costs. If we want game developers to take on more creative projects, there’s a need for innovation in the production process. With the rapid development of AI technology, it has now reached the point where it can address this issue. Judging that the timing was right to revolutionize the game industry with AI, I decided to launch a startup.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Hwang, “When customers tell me about their problems, I feel that what we are doing is really worthwhile,” and added, “The problems I imagine are uncertain, but when customers share the real challenges they face, point to concrete issues, or ask for solutions based on actual development experiences, it strengthens my sense of responsibility and conviction.”Regarding future plans, CEO Hwang said, “I want to create a world where RedefineAI automates the QA processes of games everywhere so that developers can create new games more quickly,” and added, “Our goal is a world with 10 or 100 times more fun and original games.”이진호 기자 jinho2323@hankyung.com