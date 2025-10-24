[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘NanumVitamin,’ Innovating Sharing with AI and Data

Hayeon Kim, CEO of NanumVitamin



Developing a data-based automation system for donating and sharing

Data-driven automation to rapidly and accurately connect donors with beneficiaries

Founded by CEO Hayeon Kim, NanumVitamin Co., Ltd., is a social venture that’s leading the digital transformation of children’s meal support and integrating local care services into a data-based platform.It’s clear what led to NanumVitamin’s launch. 41.7% of children using children’s meal cards buy their meals at convenience stores, and with the rising cost of eating out, the inadequacy of the meal allowances is worsening. The stigma attached to using these cards in front of peers, as well as the rising rate of childhood obesity, which is more severe in low-income families, demonstrate the structural limitations of the welfare system.To solve this problem, NanumVitamin developed the ‘Nabiyam’ platform. This platform converts local government budgets, CSR, and individual donations into meal vouchers, which are then distributed to children. Children can choose the food they want through their local Good Store network (60,000 locations nationwide), and companies and local governments manage the process from budget execution to settlement and reporting through a data-based automated system. In fact, Wonju and Incheon have converted children’s meal cards to mobile payments and demonstrated their administrative efficiency and transparency.The results have also been proven with numbers. In just two years following its launch, more than 200,000 mobile meal vouchers have been issued to more than 30,000 children, with a cumulative total of KRW 1 billion distributed. The company is collaborating with approximately 60,000 Good Stores nationwide, and has maintained a B2B contract renewal rate of 95%.There has also been a positive response from sponsors and companies. CEO Kim said, “One donor told us they felt proud because they were matched one-to-one with a child and they could see their support delivered directly,” and added, “A CSR manager also remarked that being able to clearly see to whom and how the budget is distributed gave them the sense that they were making a real social contribution.”“As an AI & DX partner in meal welfare, NanumVitamin aims to bring greater AX (accessibility transformation) into the social welfare domain to deliver a stronger sense of welfare to more people. We are creating a structure (amplifier) that can maximize the effectiveness of support while lowering welfare costs.”It’s clear what makes NanumVitamin unique. Beyond resolving welfare blind spots, the company is pursuing a digital transformation that will guarantee selections and eliminate the stigma. In addition, it preemptively manages children’s health with the AI nutrition management and monitoring system, which is different from existing systems in that it drastically reduces the burden of documentation on welfare agency staff.NanumVitamin is now setting its sights farther. From children’s meals to meals for teenagers and seniors as well, the company is expanding to provide customized care to all generations. By applying its digital transformation technology to paper meal vouchers and coupon projects operated by welfare agencies, senior centers, and various institutional centers, Good Store connections, lunchbox delivery companies, and more, NanumVitamin is revolutionizing how welfare is delivered.It also has great marketability. Korea’s social welfare budget has reached a yearly scale of tens of trillions of won, and a significant portion of that is tied up in offline delivery structures, such as school meals, coupons, and lunchbox programs. NanumVitamin hopes to demonstrate that by digitizing these processes, it has the potential to reduce administrative costs while more than doubling the effectiveness of support.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com