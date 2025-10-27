[2025 SNU Campus Town Startup CEO] ‘Nalda,’ Developer of a ‘Behavioral Self-Reflection Solution’ that Helps Improve Self-Regulation Skills

Yisub Heo, CEO of Nalda



Its representative offering is the ‘Flashback Diary,’ developed in conjunction with a professor of education who specialized in educational counseling.

More than 2,300 copies sold since launch, with more than 350 positive reviews

Based on its philosophy that ‘knowing yourself is the path to composure, ‘ Nalda is developing a ‘behavioral self-reflection solution’that helps improve self-regulation skills. It was founded in May 2025 by CEO Yisub Heo(23).Through its Instagram account ‘Success Ticket’ (115,000 followers), Nalda is sharing messages about recognizing one’s emotional state, how to cope with fear and anxiety, and the importance of making proper choices and building willpower through self-reflection. This resonated with a lot of people, and the company was able to grow this channel into a foundation for expanding its products and services.Its representative product, the ‘Flashback Diary,’ was developed in conjunction with a professor of education who specialized in educational counseling. It makes self-reflection easy for anyone. Users gain a sense of composure by simply recording their activities throughout the day, then when the day is done, they can look back on it objectively as a form of cognitive reappraisal. By facing their own behaviors, they can better understand emotions that are difficult to recognize , and discover behaviors and habits that they hadn’t been aware of. This helps users cultivate a habit of focusing on the present moment, which builds an emotional foundation that allows them to exert their willpower from a state of calm.Since its launch, the diary has sold over 2,300 copies and received more than 350positive reviews, including feedback about personal change such as ‘strengthened my self-control,’ ‘improved my ability focus on my goals,’ ‘helped me overcome laziness,’ and even, ‘helped me get over my depression.’. Inspired by this positive feedback, Nalda is now developing the ‘Timing’ app to expand the ‘Flashback Diary’ digitally. By transitioning to the app, the company aims to share the value of self-reflection with even more people.Regarding Nalda’s competitive advantage, CEO Heo said, “We’ve created a simple structure for practicing the difficult process of self-reflection, which requires reading your own emotions. This lowers the barrier to self-reflection,”and added, “So anyone can use it, from adolescents in the early stage of development to regular workers.”“By collaborating with a professor of education, we are able to provide an academically-validated self-reflection process that can induce tangible improvements in the user’s emotional state.. Timing allows the user to receive behavior reports by the day, week, and month, so it provides more personal insights than the diary. In addition, based on behavioral pattern data, it provides tailored self-reflection questions and a behavior-predicting productivity solution, which significantly improve goal achievement following self-reflection.”Nalda is currently promoting its products and services through content marketing centered on its ‘Success Ticket’ channel. In the future, it plans to provide a tailored B2B behavioral analysis solution in collaboration with educational institutions, university career support programs, and corporate HR departments.Nalda secured funding for commercialization through the Restart Success Package, which has paved the way for the launch of Timing. After open beta testing, the company plans to secure customer validation and then attract seed money (KRW 3 billion valuation, KRW 300 million scale). It is currently expanding its investor network through the Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator’s Company Builder project.What made CEO Heo decide to start a new company? “After launching my first startup in 2019, I went through a lot of attempts and failures. I shared the lessons I learned through these failures online, and received the sympathy and support of many people. ‘I need to deliver real value, not just a message,’ I thought, and that’s what led me to start developing ‘Flashback’ with a professor of education. Even if I failed again, I thought, it would be worth it if I could bring value to just one person. So I poured the funds I had secured from platform development outsourcing into producing the diary. I’m very grateful to the many people who purchased the diary, and I now feel confident in the product.”Following the launch of the startup, said CEO Lim, “Every time I hear about people using Flashback Diary to succeed with a diet or waste less time, I think about how we’re providing real value, and that’s very fulfilling,” and added, “When my past failures contribute to someone’s transformation or growth, it’s like those failures have been redefined as success. It’s very encouraging.”Regarding future plans, CEO Heo said, “No matter how hard we try, our efforts are meaningless if we don’t create value for anyone,” and added, “Just as the confluence of causes and circumstances brings people together, our efforts are only meaningful if there is someone to receive the value we create. Our first goal is the launch and PMFvalidation of the Timing app.” CEO Heo also said, “Nalda is defining its most suitable customer groups and determining their size using accurate data on the motivation and usage patterns of app users.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com