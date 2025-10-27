[Chung-Ang University Campus Town Startup 2025] ‘AIDn,’ Developer of an Emergency Preservation Kit that Can Provide Instant Cooling Without Electricity

Choi Min Seok, CEO of AIDn



Developing a cooling kit that utilizes a chemical reaction with ammonium nitrate

Increased tissue survival rate at the amputation site during transport to the hospital

AIDn is a startup that addresses a social issue by developing an emergency preservation kit designed to provide instant cooling without electricity. This innovation will enhance the response to accidental amputations at industrial sites where ice is not readily available. It was founded in July 2025 by CEO Choi Min Seok (25).The name AIDn is a combination of ‘AID’ and ‘necrosis.’ The goal is to stably preserve severed body parts without tissue damage within the golden time between an accident and arrival at the hospital.When an accidental amputation occurs at an existing industrial site, it is normal to transport the severed body part by placing it on ice or in a plastic bag. However, problems with this method include tissue freezing and necrosis, and an inability to maintain the optimal storage temperature of 0 to 4℃ due to direct exposure to cold air. This reduces the success rate of surgery.To solve these problems, AIDn developed a cooling kit that utilizes a chemical reaction with ammonium nitrate. This enables instant cooling without electricity. The kit cools immediately when the user pulls the trigger and maintains a stable temperature of 0 to 4°C for three hours or more, thereby increasing the tissue survival rate at the amputation site during transport to the hospital.To grow beyond simple emergency kits into a "site-focused emergency medical solutions company" for industrial safety and life preservation, AIDn is developing site-customized products for use in a variety of emergency locations, including ambulances, construction sites, rural areas, and military units.“AIDn’s accidental amputation response kit is an ‘instant-cooling, all-in-one kit’ that can be used by anyone in less than 10 seconds. It was designed to be as user-friendly as possible for people who have suffered accidental amputations. When the user pulls the string on the outside, the water pack on the inside bursts, initiating a reaction with the immobilized ammonium nitrate. This chemical reaction causes rapid cooling, and the product's interior is designed to very quickly reach 0 to 4°C, the optimal temperature range for maintaining tissue.”Its core competitiveness is its ‘cooling system that can be used on-site’ without complicated preparation. For conventional first aid products, the user has to get ice, and if the ice accidentally comes into contact with the severed part, the tissue may freeze (frostbite-like necrosis). However, AIDn has introduced a layered separation structure to prevent direct contact between the coolant and the severed part to minimize the risk of tissue damage while maintaining the cooling effect.This product can be used in ambulances, construction sites, rural areas, military bases, and more, without needing any additional equipment or electricity. Its main advantage is that it's practical and designed specifically for emergency sites, as it enables anyone to respond to an emergency simply by pulling a string, all without using a single drop of water. Also, it's more than just ‘ice pack storage.’ The product considers everything, including temperature control, tissue protection, and ease of transportation, during the critical period from right after amputation until arrival at the hospital. The result is a significant boost in the success rate of surgery. The structure has been optimized based on feedback from field experts (119 rescue workers, surgeons, industrial safety managers, etc.), and it's also differentiated by its hygienic, single-use design.AIDn is conducting prototype demonstrations and interviews to establish initial contact with potential B2B customers (construction companies, emergency training institutions, etc.) who will recognize the need for the product. Based on this, the company aims to accumulate pilot supply and PoC results and generate initial sales based on trust. The company aims to attract initial investors or accelerators capable of organically linking certification, production, and marketing. These funds will be used to obtain certification and develop a sustainable production system.“AIDn aims to grow into a rescue-focused health and industrial solutions company that can resolve blind spots in safety and rescue through its life-saving emergency preservation kits. We are actively pursuing connections with early-stage investment partners who can understand both the social impact and the market scalability.”Regarding future plans, CEO Choi said, “AIDn is currently finalizing its prototype structure and reflecting on-site feedback, and has set the short-term goals of improving the product and making initial sales based on proof of concept testing by the second half of 2025,” and added, “To this end, we are continuously interviewing construction companies and emergency agencies, analyzing purchasing conditions, and executing a strategy of securing lead customers through direct demonstrations at trade shows and exhibitions and following up with consultations.”reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com