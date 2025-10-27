[2025 Naju Innovation Cluster Company CEO] ‘The JO Eun Energy,’ Providing a Solar-Based Renewable Energy Solution that Integrates Design, Construction, Manufacture, and Consulting

Cho Kuk Sung, CEO of The JO Eun Energy



The JO Eun Energy is a leader in solar-based renewable energy that's providing an integrated solution spanning design, construction, manufacture, and consulting. It was founded in July 2016 by CEO Cho Kuk Sung (59).The JO Eun Energy provides a total lifecycle service for photovoltaics, covering design, construction, installation, maintenance, and consulting. The company has secured a competitive edge by manufacturing and producing power plant components such as structural parts, junction boxes, distribution boards, and protective relays in-house. The company is also dedicated to solar power research and has established an affiliated research institute.“We handle all processes ourselves, from solar power licensing to design, construction, and maintenance. This total service is our greatest strength. In this way, we are unifying the customer experience and building trust. We produce core components in-house, including junction boxes, metering panels, and protective relays for solar structures, thereby securing supply stability and price efficiency. Since establishing an in-house research institute, we have differentiated ourselves by developing a fire-resistant and highly efficient integrated solar power system. We have been selected as a participating company by the Korea Energy Agency eight times in a row, and have experience with over 2400 residential solar installations.”In 2019, The Joeun Energy received the 4th Industrial Revolution Brand Award and the Minister of SMEs and Startups Award (Innovation Enterprise category), which played a significant role in strengthening its corporate image. Alongside media exposure, official awards like these have been used to highlight the company’s credibility and expertise.“We have carried out community-friendly projects in rural areas, with a focus on agrivoltaics. By installing agrivoltaics in Haenam, emphasizing safety with our self-monitoring system and ISO 45001 certification, and so on, we have strengthened our brand image as an eco-friendly company.”What made CEO Cho decide to start a new company? “While working in the renewable energy sector for many years, I repeatedly witnessed the structural problems faced by both users and companies in the field. Personally encountering these inconveniences and the genuine need to address them was the starting point for our business.”Regarding future plans, CEO Cho said, “We want to develop an innovative solar power system for the renewable energy field and continuously grow our brand,” and added, “We will continue to pursue renewable energy projects with integrity and loyalty.”The JO Eun Energy is located in the Naju Innovation Cluster. Under the innovation cluster system, research and development zones are designated and fostered as concentrated spaces for the commercialization of small-scale, high-density public technology. They are centered around key technology institutions located in the region, such as universities and government-funded research institutes with innovative capabilities. Companies receive administrative and financial support, including funding for technology commercialization, infrastructure, tax benefits, and regulatory exemptions.reporter jinho leejinho2323@hankyung.com